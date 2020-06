Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Available NOW is this unfurnished spacious Townhouse that comes equipped with range, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, private covered back porch, laundry hook up, garage with opener, gas heat, central air, one year lease, no pets, no smoking. Credit & Background Check are required. $1,000/mo. for a 12 mo. lease. Tenant pays all utilities.



For more information please call 740-695-3131 X202 and ask for Beth!

Contact us to schedule a showing.