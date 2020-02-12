All apartments in St. Clairsville
208 East Main Street
Last updated February 12 2020 at 1:03 PM

208 East Main Street

208 East Main Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 891083
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

208 East Main Street, St. Clairsville, OH 43950

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE DECEMBER 1st!!!! This EXCLUSIVE furnished, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit listed at $1,000/mo. The lease would need to be for 1 year and we have a strict pet free/smoke free policy. The deposit is one month's rent ($1,000). There is a $45 application fee that accompanies the online application that you would need to fill out. This application process incudes a criminal background check, a credit score check, and federal background check. In addition to that we require a landlord reference as well as proof of income. If you are interested please call 740-695-3131
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 East Main Street have any available units?
208 East Main Street has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 208 East Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
208 East Main Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 East Main Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 208 East Main Street is pet friendly.
Does 208 East Main Street offer parking?
No, 208 East Main Street does not offer parking.
Does 208 East Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 East Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 East Main Street have a pool?
No, 208 East Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 208 East Main Street have accessible units?
No, 208 East Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 208 East Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 East Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 208 East Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 208 East Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.
