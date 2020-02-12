208 East Main Street

Amenities

AVAILABLE DECEMBER 1st!!!! This EXCLUSIVE furnished, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit listed at $1,000/mo. The lease would need to be for 1 year and we have a strict pet free/smoke free policy. The deposit is one month's rent ($1,000). There is a $45 application fee that accompanies the online application that you would need to fill out. This application process incudes a criminal background check, a credit score check, and federal background check. In addition to that we require a landlord reference as well as proof of income. If you are interested please call 740-695-3131

