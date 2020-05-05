1420 16th Street

Amenities

NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS!!! Call Brandy today - (740) 353-5252



Welcome Home to Scioto Valley Apartments, an affordable rental housing community located in Portsmouth, OH.

COMPLETELY RENOVATED and ready for move-in starting Spring 2020. 1, 2 and 3 Bedroom units are available.



-INCOME BASED (the advertised rent is an 'average' - call today to find out what your rental portion would be)

- Utilities Included

- Onsite Laundry ( coming soon )



Your new community is within a short driving distance to a major shopping center which includes groceries, a pharmacy and much more. This is an amazing opportunity so share this with your friends and family today!



PLEASE CALL BRANDY OR STOP BY THE OFFICE FOR INFORMATION ON HOW TO APPLY. DO NOT APPLY THOUGH THE LINK PROVIDED!!! OUR APPLICATIONS ARE FREE.