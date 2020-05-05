All apartments in Portsmouth
1420 16th Street
Last updated May 5 2020 at 2:25 AM

1420 16th Street

1420 16th Street · (740) 353-5252
Location

1420 16th Street, Portsmouth, OH 45662
3rd Ward

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS!!! Call Brandy today - (740) 353-5252

Welcome Home to Scioto Valley Apartments, an affordable rental housing community located in Portsmouth, OH.
COMPLETELY RENOVATED and ready for move-in starting Spring 2020. 1, 2 and 3 Bedroom units are available.

-INCOME BASED (the advertised rent is an 'average' - call today to find out what your rental portion would be)
- Utilities Included 
- Onsite Laundry ( coming soon )

Your new community is within a short driving distance to a major shopping center which includes groceries, a pharmacy and much more. This is an amazing opportunity so share this with your friends and family today!

PLEASE CALL BRANDY OR STOP BY THE OFFICE FOR INFORMATION ON HOW TO APPLY. DO NOT APPLY THOUGH THE LINK PROVIDED!!! OUR APPLICATIONS ARE FREE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 16th Street have any available units?
1420 16th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Portsmouth, OH.
What amenities does 1420 16th Street have?
Some of 1420 16th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1420 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1420 16th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 16th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1420 16th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Portsmouth.
Does 1420 16th Street offer parking?
No, 1420 16th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1420 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1420 16th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 16th Street have a pool?
No, 1420 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1420 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 1420 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1420 16th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1420 16th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1420 16th Street has units with air conditioning.
