/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:53 AM
13 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Niles, OH
Verified
1 of 66
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Timber Creek Apartments
1231 North Road Southeast, Niles, OH
1 Bedroom
$475
499 sqft
Timber Creek Apartments are the perfect place to call home! We have affordable 1-bedroom and studio apartments that are conveniently close to the Eastwood Mall and all of the other retail and commercial and dining locations in Niles, OH.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
725 Robbins Ave - Open House Sunday, July 5th 1:00--2:00
725 Robbins Avenue, Niles, OH
3 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$1,100
2500 sqft
The floor plan of this house is ideal for a large family who needs a lot of living space. or a multi-generational family who wants their own space but also save on rent and utilities! 6 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 kitchens, 2 living rooms, sun room.
Results within 5 miles of Niles
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
College Park
5666 Tulane
5666 Tulane Avenue, Austintown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1964 sqft
5666 Tulane Available 08/01/20 5666 Tulane - This is a beautiful home with 3 bedrooms and 2 and a half baths. It is a split level home with a finished basement. The attached garage leads right into the basement.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
129 E. Broadway Ave.
129 East Broadway Avenue, Girard, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
1500 sqft
129 E. Broadway Ave. - This is a beautiful 4-plex with a detached single car garage for each unit. The units are completely remodeled 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom condo style.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3621 Main St A
3621 South Main Street, Mineral Ridge, OH
4 Bedrooms
$518
1434 sqft
$518 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 309599 3621 Main Street, Mineral Ridge, OH 44440 1434 sq feet. (lot size 0.
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
124 North Park Ave
124 North Park Avenue, Warren, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1350 sqft
Capture that high-end rental style right in the heart of downtown Warren, Ohio with this staggeringly different two-bedroom loft condo! This one-of-a-kind space is offering mixes of rustic re-purposed brickwork with a modern contemporary styling
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
306 E. Liberty St.
306 East Liberty Street, Girard, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
925 sqft
306 E. Liberty St. - Beautiful 3 Bedroom ranch style home that offers easy one-floor living. Updated oak kitchen with stainless steel appliances and ceramic tile floor.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
115 E. Montrose
115 East Montrose Street, Trumbull County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
672 sqft
115 E. Montrose Available 08/01/20 115 E. Montrose - Beautiful 2 bedroom home located at 115 E. Montose in Youngstown, Ohio. Home has updates throughout and a private back patio.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
912 Ohio
912 Ohio Ave, McDonald, OH
2 Bedrooms
$975
990 sqft
912 Ohio Available 08/01/20 912 Ohio Ave. - Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath home with a two car detached garage in McDonald, Ohio. The house has been updated throughout with new flooring and an updated bathroom.
Results within 10 miles of Niles
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
5033 Maple
5033 Maple Drive, Trumbull County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
Available for rent in Matthews school district. This is 2 bedroom duplex townhouse style, with basement & garage. Kitchen appliances are provided. In unit laundry hook ups in basement. Pets allowed with pet deposit and fee.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Highland Park
3859 Burkey Rd.
3859 Burkey Road, Austintown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1198 sqft
3859 Burkey Road - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Austintown, Oh. The home has been completely remodeled with new hardwood floors, and a new kitchen including appliances.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Trophy Estates
4622 Pinegrove Ave.
4622 Pinegrove Avenue, Austintown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1040 sqft
4622 Pinegrove Ave. - This is a completely renovations 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Austintown, Oh. All of the bedrooms are located on the first floor with a large, living room, separate dining room area, and beautiful kitchen.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 07:13am
1 Unit Available
2800 S Turner Rd
2800 South Turner Road, Mahoning County, OH
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,050
1980 sqft
$100 OFF on your monthly rent if you submit your application on or before July 3, 2020!!! 🏡 5 bedrooms 2.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Akron, OHStow, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHKent, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHStreetsboro, OHPainesville, OHGreen, OHSolon, OHHudson, OH
Willoughby Hills, OHAurora, OHFernway, PAMacedonia, OHAliquippa, PALouisville, OHMayfield, OHWilloughby, OHWarren, OHNorth Canton, OHNew Castle, PA