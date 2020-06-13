/
3 bedroom apartments
17 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Goshen, OH
3 Units Available
MeadowView Townhomes
100 Country Lake Dr, Goshen, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,053
1145 sqft
With some of the largest floor plans on the market, MeadowView Townhomes offers open and spacious 3 bedroom townhomes at a reasonable price! In-home amenities include large walk-in closets, gorgeous updated kitchens and a WASHER & DRYER IN EVERY
Day Heights
1 Unit Available
5703 Blue Spruce Drive
5703 Blue Spruce Drive, Clermont County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1295 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 Unit Available
1500 Quarter Horse Cir Loveland Oh 45140-2067
1500 Quarterhorse Circle, Clermont County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2220 sqft
Lovely unit with open floor plan. Fully equipped eat-in kitchen with rich wood cabinets and walk-out to deck. Large bight and sunny living and dining space with built-in shelving and fireplace.
Landen
21 Units Available
Mallard Crossing
9980 Hanover Way, Loveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1407 sqft
Luxury community with fully equipped kitchens, complete with ample cabinet space and modern appliances. Conveniently located with easy access to parks, schools, shopping, entertainment, and downtown Cincinnati.
Landen
17 Units Available
Falls at Landen
7401 Landen Falls Dr, Maineville, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,673
1360 sqft
A short distance from I-71 and Columbia Road. Homes feature a gas fireplace, a modern kitchen with appliances and a private patio or deck. Community includes a pub, a pool and a playground.
Landen
23 Units Available
Nantucket
3569 Nantucket Cir, Loveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1578 sqft
Designer kitchens with GE stainless steel appliances, islands, and abundant natural light. Designer cabinetry with glass curios. Community amenities include putting green, shuffleboard table, basketball and volleyball courts. Pet friendly.
Contact for Availability
Timber Creek
5400 N Timber Creek Dr, Milford, OH
3 Bedrooms
$940
1205 sqft
Welcome to Timber Creek Apartments and Townhomes, an affordable apartment community in Milford, Ohio offering two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes.
1 Unit Available
469 Indian Lake Drive
469 Indian Lake Drive, Warren County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1706 sqft
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Loveland
1 Unit Available
800 Kenmar Drive
800 Kenmar Drive, Loveland, OH
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
Loveland
1 Unit Available
825 Kenmar Drive
825 Kenmar Drive, Loveland, OH
1 Unit Available
6747 Waverly Park
6747 Waverly Park, Warren County, OH
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Landen
1 Unit Available
2927 Columbia Trail
2927 Columbia Trl, Warren County, OH
1 Unit Available
9692 Union Cemetery Road
9692 Union Cemetery Road, Hamilton County, OH
Available Now! Beautiful 4 Bed 3 Bath 2 Bonus Room Home in Symmes Township - Beautiful and Spacious Single Family Home in Symmes Township. Roomy kitchen has modern appliances and granite countertops.
1 Unit Available
9105 Dominion Circle
9105 Dominion Circle, Hamilton County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1486 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhouse in Sycamore Station! This excellent location is convenient to Hwys, Shopping & Dining.
1 Unit Available
6695 Branch Hill Guinea Pike
6695 Branch Hill–Guinea Pike, Clermont County, OH
Short Term Fully Furnished Rental Only. Experience a dream life with this updated brick colonial. 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, hardwood floors, gas fireplace, huge patio overlooking a duck pond and horse pasture.
1 Unit Available
5729 Pepperridge Ct Maineville Oh 45039-7274
5729 Pepperridge Court, Warren County, OH
Great open floor plan with large family room and equipped kitchen. Relaxing front porch and nice flat low-maintenance fenced-in rear yard. Full unfinished basement.
Landen
1 Unit Available
9265 White Pine Drive,
9265 White Pine Drive, Warren County, OH
9265 White Pine 4BR/2.5BA (Loveland) - Apply today for our recently renovated 4BR/2.5BA home for rent in Loveland, Ohio.