14 Apartments for rent in Girard, OH with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Girard renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >

1 of 12

1 Unit Available
422 Churchill Rd.
422 Churchill Hubbard Road, Girard, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1186 sqft
422 Churchill Rd. - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Girard, Ohio. The home has been updated with fresh paint, new appliances and the original floors refinished.

1 of 9

1 Unit Available
529 E. Prospect St.
529 East Prospect Street Southeast, Girard, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1335 sqft
529 E. Prospect St. Available 06/30/20 529 E. Prospect St. - Beautiful two story 3 bedroom home located at 529 E. Prospect St. in Girard, Ohio. The home comes with all kitchen utilities including the dishwasher, stove, refrigerator and microwave.

1 of 9

1 Unit Available
820 Lincoln
820 Lincoln Avenue Southeast, Girard, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
768 sqft
820 Lincoln Ave - Beautiful 2 bedroom house located at 820 Lincoln Ave in Girard, Ohio. Home has been updated with hard wood flooring, updated kitchen and bath, carpet, fresh paint, detached garage, and central air.
Results within 5 miles of Girard

1 of 10

1 Unit Available
4473 Aspen
4473 Aspen Drive, Austintown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1176 sqft
4473 Aspen Dr. - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom ranch-styled home in Austintown, Ohio. The home is freshly painted, includes all new kitchen appliances, refinished hardwood floors and an attached 2-car garage.

1 of 9

1 Unit Available
3621 Main St A
3621 South Main Street, Mineral Ridge, OH
4 Bedrooms
$518
1434 sqft
$518 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 296567 3621 Main Street, Mineral Ridge, OH 44440 1434 sq feet. (lot size 0.

1 of 8

Belle Vista
1 Unit Available
469 N. Glenellen Ave
469 North Glenellen Avenue, Youngstown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$800
892 sqft
469 N. Glenellen Ave - This is a 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom ranch style home located at 469 N. Glenellen Ave in Youngstown, Ohio. Home has many updates, full basement, fenced in back yard, and detached garage.

1 of 12

Schenley
1 Unit Available
143 S Portland Ave
143 South Portland Avenue, Youngstown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$675
1490 sqft
Youngstowns West Side next to Mill Creek Park! - Property Id: 239982 CLEAN 3 bed 1.5 bath house near Mill Creek Park on Youngstowns West Side. Detached 2 car garage, full basement...

1 of 10

Highland Park
1 Unit Available
3859 Burkey Rd.
3859 Burkey Road, Austintown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1198 sqft
3859 Burkey Road - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Austintown, Oh. The home has been completely remodeled with new hardwood floors, and a new kitchen including appliances.

1 of 21

Trophy Estates
1 Unit Available
4686 Driftwood Lane
4686 Driftwood Lane, Austintown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1457 sqft
4686 Driftwood - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch style home with many updates has ceramic tile, updated kitchen and bathrooms, brick fireplace, hard wood floors, new carpet, finished basement, central air, rear patio, attached garage.

1 of 20

1 Unit Available
53 Russell Avenue
53 Russell Avenue, Niles, OH
4 Bedrooms
$950
1567 sqft
Very spacious 4 bedroom home with 2 baths. Enjoy the sunroom off the formal dining room. Enjoy your morning coffee in the sunlit breakfast room adjacent to the kitchen.

1 of 18

1 Unit Available
2341-C West Fifth Street
2341 W 5th St, Hilltop, OH
2 Bedrooms
$650
1568 sqft
Newly remodeled spacious two-bedroom, two-bath unit with den and massive living room on a quiet, wooded lot. All new appliances, including washer/dryer, and new central air and furnace, and two-car garage. NO PETS ALLOWED.
Results within 10 miles of Girard

1 of 35

1 Unit Available
112 East Market St
112 E Market St, Warren, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Enjoy the bustling downtown lifestyle and scenic third story city views with these wonderful1-2 bedroom apartment options.

1 of 19

1 Unit Available
2474 Cadwallader Sonk Rd
2474 Cadwallader-Sonk Road, Trumbull County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$725
Absolutely charming and very spacious 2 story completely remodeled Home with 1/2 acre of land and 2 car, 2 story garage with a loft and cedar lined storage room .

1 of 2

1 Unit Available
5037 State Route 305
5037 Wilson Sharpsville Road Sr 305, Trumbull County, OH
1 Bedroom
$560
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A gem hidden in Trumbull county! A completely new bathroom, updated kitchen, light fixtures, refinished hardwood floors, new tile floors, and windows. Big backyard- close enough to get to the stores yet still country.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Girard, OH

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Girard renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

