Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

529 E. Prospect St. Available 06/30/20 529 E. Prospect St. - Beautiful two story 3 bedroom home located at 529 E. Prospect St. in Girard, Ohio. The home comes with all kitchen utilities including the dishwasher, stove, refrigerator and microwave. Has a beautiful back patio, central air, and detached garage. Rent is $1,100 per month plus utilities. Your cat or dog is welcome with an additional deposit and monthly fee. For more information or to schedule a viewing please visit our website at equitymanagementllc.com and complete one of our free applications. Once we receive it a leasing agent will reach out. Thank you!



(RLNE4590480)