All apartments in Girard
Find more places like 529 E. Prospect St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Girard, OH
/
529 E. Prospect St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

529 E. Prospect St.

529 East Prospect Street Southeast · (330) 718-7725
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Girard
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

529 East Prospect Street Southeast, Girard, OH 44420

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 529 E. Prospect St. · Avail. Jun 30

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1335 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
529 E. Prospect St. Available 06/30/20 529 E. Prospect St. - Beautiful two story 3 bedroom home located at 529 E. Prospect St. in Girard, Ohio. The home comes with all kitchen utilities including the dishwasher, stove, refrigerator and microwave. Has a beautiful back patio, central air, and detached garage. Rent is $1,100 per month plus utilities. Your cat or dog is welcome with an additional deposit and monthly fee. For more information or to schedule a viewing please visit our website at equitymanagementllc.com and complete one of our free applications. Once we receive it a leasing agent will reach out. Thank you!

(RLNE4590480)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 529 E. Prospect St. have any available units?
529 E. Prospect St. has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 529 E. Prospect St. have?
Some of 529 E. Prospect St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 529 E. Prospect St. currently offering any rent specials?
529 E. Prospect St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 529 E. Prospect St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 529 E. Prospect St. is pet friendly.
Does 529 E. Prospect St. offer parking?
Yes, 529 E. Prospect St. does offer parking.
Does 529 E. Prospect St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 529 E. Prospect St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 529 E. Prospect St. have a pool?
No, 529 E. Prospect St. does not have a pool.
Does 529 E. Prospect St. have accessible units?
No, 529 E. Prospect St. does not have accessible units.
Does 529 E. Prospect St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 529 E. Prospect St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 529 E. Prospect St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 529 E. Prospect St. has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 529 E. Prospect St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Girard 2 BedroomsGirard Apartments with Balcony
Girard Apartments with GarageGirard Apartments with Parking
Girard Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Akron, OHStow, OHKent, OHCanton, OHStreetsboro, OHPainesville, OHGreen, OHSolon, OHHudson, OH
Niles, OHAurora, OHFernway, PACarnot-Moon, PAAliquippa, PALouisville, OHWarren, OHNorth Canton, OHNew Castle, PA
Ambridge, PAMcDonald, OHAustintown, OHChagrin Falls, OHTwinsburg, OHWeirton, WVYoungstown, OHMoreland Hills, OHRochester, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Kent State University at KentLake Erie College
Robert Morris UniversityUniversity of Akron Main Campus
Malone University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity