Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

306 E. Liberty St.

306 East Liberty Street · (330) 718-7725
Location

306 East Liberty Street, Girard, OH 44420

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 306 E. Liberty St. · Avail. Jul 1

$900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
306 E. Liberty St. Available 07/01/20 306 E. Liberty St. - Beautiful 3 Bedroom ranch style home that offers easy one-floor living. Updated oak kitchen with stainless steel appliances and ceramic tile floor. Has first floor laundry, new carpet, freshly painted, new windows, and back patio. Rent is $900 a month plus utilities. Your cat or dog is welcome with an additional deposit. For more information or to schedule a viewing please visit our website at equitymanagementllc.com and complete one of our free applications. Once we receive it, a leasing agent will reach out to schedule a showing. Thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 E. Liberty St. have any available units?
306 E. Liberty St. has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 306 E. Liberty St. have?
Some of 306 E. Liberty St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 306 E. Liberty St. currently offering any rent specials?
306 E. Liberty St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 E. Liberty St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 306 E. Liberty St. is pet friendly.
Does 306 E. Liberty St. offer parking?
No, 306 E. Liberty St. does not offer parking.
Does 306 E. Liberty St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 E. Liberty St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 E. Liberty St. have a pool?
No, 306 E. Liberty St. does not have a pool.
Does 306 E. Liberty St. have accessible units?
No, 306 E. Liberty St. does not have accessible units.
Does 306 E. Liberty St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 306 E. Liberty St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 306 E. Liberty St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 306 E. Liberty St. does not have units with air conditioning.
