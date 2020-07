Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets air conditioning hardwood floors w/d hookup extra storage oven recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard dog park 24hr gym pool 24hr laundry bbq/grill hot tub internet access garage parking on-site laundry valet service

Welcome to Easton Commons, one of the city's most exciting, vibrant, and convenient communities. Here you will enjoy contemporary living with an added advantage of being located minutes from Downtown Columbus and steps from Easton Town Center. Our studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes feature extraodinary architural details. We offer an on-site salon and day spa, 24-hour fitness center, resort-inspired swimming pool, dry cleaning service, and package lockers. Easton Commons provides comfort and convenience and we welcome your cats and dogs to our pet-friendly community. Contact us today to learn more!