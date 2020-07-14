All apartments in Columbus
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:48 AM

Copperleaf

8619 Gold Leaf Ln · (614) 810-8158
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8619 Gold Leaf Ln, Columbus, OH 43016
Coppertree

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2691 · Avail. Oct 7

$1,043

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 8144 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,103

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 8697 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,103

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Copperleaf.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Current Special : One Month Free!!

Copperleaf is waiting for you! This beautiful apartment community is nestled in historic Dublin, Ohio, just a twenty minute drive from downtown Columbus and moments away from shopping and dining. The apartments are two bedroom townhomes, comprised of spacious open floor plans and generous storage options.

You can enjoy outdoor living on the huge patio every apartment has - it will feel less like you're renting a place and more like you have your own home to make your own. The little luxuries are covered here, like weekly doorstep recycling and available garages to keep your car cozy. No detail is overlooked!

Contact our leasing team today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 non-refundable
limit: 2
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Max weight 40 lb each. Up to 2 cats or 1 dog.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Copperleaf have any available units?
Copperleaf has 6 units available starting at $1,043 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does Copperleaf have?
Some of Copperleaf's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Copperleaf currently offering any rent specials?
Copperleaf is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Copperleaf pet-friendly?
Yes, Copperleaf is pet friendly.
Does Copperleaf offer parking?
Yes, Copperleaf offers parking.
Does Copperleaf have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Copperleaf offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Copperleaf have a pool?
No, Copperleaf does not have a pool.
Does Copperleaf have accessible units?
No, Copperleaf does not have accessible units.
Does Copperleaf have units with dishwashers?
No, Copperleaf does not have units with dishwashers.
