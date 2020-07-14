Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Current Special : One Month Free!!



Copperleaf is waiting for you! This beautiful apartment community is nestled in historic Dublin, Ohio, just a twenty minute drive from downtown Columbus and moments away from shopping and dining. The apartments are two bedroom townhomes, comprised of spacious open floor plans and generous storage options.



You can enjoy outdoor living on the huge patio every apartment has - it will feel less like you're renting a place and more like you have your own home to make your own. The little luxuries are covered here, like weekly doorstep recycling and available garages to keep your car cozy. No detail is overlooked!



Contact our leasing team today!