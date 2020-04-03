All apartments in Celina
909 E Wayne Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:50 PM

909 E Wayne Street

909 East Wayne Street · (419) 305-1558
Location

909 East Wayne Street, Celina, OH 45822

Price and availability

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
hot tub
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
hot tub
www.grandlakegalleria.com. Currently there are several spaces available. With multiple options for redesigning suites to fit your needs. CAM charges are factored into all lease terms. Tenants required to pay all utilities within their suites. On site management. 14,000 square feet public Atrium. Mercer Health, Revival Spa, Snap Fitness, Perfect Party Catering, MPA, Guildmark, current tenants. Property was completely remodeled in 1999.. Also available 901 E. Wayne. Previously used as a Grocery Store. 40,000 + square feet. As is $2.00 per square foot

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 900 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 E Wayne Street have any available units?
909 E Wayne Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Celina, OH.
Is 909 E Wayne Street currently offering any rent specials?
909 E Wayne Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 E Wayne Street pet-friendly?
No, 909 E Wayne Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Celina.
Does 909 E Wayne Street offer parking?
No, 909 E Wayne Street does not offer parking.
Does 909 E Wayne Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 909 E Wayne Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 E Wayne Street have a pool?
No, 909 E Wayne Street does not have a pool.
Does 909 E Wayne Street have accessible units?
No, 909 E Wayne Street does not have accessible units.
Does 909 E Wayne Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 909 E Wayne Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 909 E Wayne Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 909 E Wayne Street does not have units with air conditioning.
