Amenities

microwave furnished refrigerator

Unit Amenities furnished microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Just bring your computer and you can be up and running in no time in this office space. Four closed offices, 6 open offices. Offices are fully furnished including chairs. Rent includes, all utilities, cleaning, maintenance. Close to retail, restaurants, grocery and just 1 block of heavy traffic Havemann Rd. Zoned RO