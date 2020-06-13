Apartment List
19 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Campbell, OH

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 09:12pm
1 Unit Available
536 Hyatt Ave
536 Hyatt Avenue, Campbell, OH
3 Bedrooms
$800
1369 sqft
🏡 Campbell, Ohio Rent to own Home. 😎 Great location within a large space inside and out. Great size yard to run and play. ⛹️‍♂️🤸‍♀️ It is a 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom and 1 attached car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Campbell

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Schenley
1 Unit Available
143 S Portland Ave
143 South Portland Avenue, Youngstown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$675
1490 sqft
Youngstowns West Side next to Mill Creek Park! - Property Id: 239982 CLEAN 3 bed 1.5 bath house near Mill Creek Park on Youngstowns West Side. Detached 2 car garage, full basement...

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
865 Cook Ave, Boardman OH 44512 5
865 Cook Avenue, Boardman, OH
1 Bedroom
$545
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
New Remodeled 1 Bed 1 Bath, Prime Location, $545 - Property Id: 292781 Newly remodeled modern apartment for rent! Second Floor 1 bed, 1 bathroom. New A/C, carpet, and laminate counter-tops. LED lighting. $545 per month rent.
Results within 10 miles of Campbell

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
201 Crumlin Ave.
201 Crumlin Avenue Southeast, Girard, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
201 Crumlin Ave. Available 06/20/20 201 Crumlin Ave. - This is a beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Girard, Ohio.The home is newly remodeled including a finished basement.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1001 Logan
1001 Logan Avenue, McDonald, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1190 sqft
1001 Logan - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in McDonald, Oh. There is a large master bedroom, and two smaller rooms.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
22 Cherry Street
22 Cherry, Girard, OH
2 Bedrooms
$775
1163 sqft
22 Cherry Street - Cute 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, home including all kitchen appliances, and full basement. There is a nook off of the living room which makes for a nice office area of play room.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
820 Lincoln
820 Lincoln Avenue Southeast, Girard, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
768 sqft
820 Lincoln Ave - Beautiful 2 bedroom house located at 820 Lincoln Ave in Girard, Ohio. Home has been updated with hard wood flooring, updated kitchen and bath, carpet, fresh paint, detached garage, and central air.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
529 E. Prospect St.
529 East Prospect Street Southeast, Girard, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1335 sqft
529 E. Prospect St. Available 06/30/20 529 E. Prospect St. - Beautiful two story 3 bedroom home located at 529 E. Prospect St. in Girard, Ohio. The home comes with all kitchen utilities including the dishwasher, stove, refrigerator and microwave.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
207 E. Howard St.
207 East Howard Street, Girard, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
207 E Howard - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Girard, Ohio. The master bathroom has a beautiful double sink vanity and a large bathroom layout.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Trophy Estates
1 Unit Available
4686 Driftwood Lane
4686 Driftwood Lane, Austintown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1457 sqft
4686 Driftwood - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch style home with many updates has ceramic tile, updated kitchen and bathrooms, brick fireplace, hard wood floors, new carpet, finished basement, central air, rear patio, attached garage.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Highland Park
1 Unit Available
3859 Burkey Rd.
3859 Burkey Road, Austintown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1198 sqft
3859 Burkey Road - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Austintown, Oh. The home has been completely remodeled with new hardwood floors, and a new kitchen including appliances.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Steelton
1 Unit Available
1324 Salt Springs Road
1324 Salt Springs Road, Youngstown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$750
1144 sqft
1324 Salt Springs Road - Very nice 3 Bedroom 2 story home located at 1324 Salt Springs Road in Youngstown, Ohio. Home has been updated with new carpet, new kitchen and bath, vinyl siding, and has fenced in yard. Rent is $750 a month plus utilities.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Highland Park
1 Unit Available
1904 Paisley
1904 Paisley Street, Austintown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2454 sqft
1904 Paisley Available 07/01/20 1904 Paisley - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath Bi-Level home with a welcoming front porch. This spacious home is located in Austintown with the convenience of shopping and restaurants nearby.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
306 E. Liberty St.
306 East Liberty Street, Girard, OH
3 Bedrooms
$900
925 sqft
306 E. Liberty St. Available 07/01/20 306 E. Liberty St. - Beautiful 3 Bedroom ranch style home that offers easy one-floor living. Updated oak kitchen with stainless steel appliances and ceramic tile floor.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4473 Aspen
4473 Aspen Drive, Austintown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1176 sqft
4473 Aspen Dr. - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom ranch-styled home in Austintown, Ohio. The home is freshly painted, includes all new kitchen appliances, refinished hardwood floors and an attached 2-car garage.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
493 Aurora Drive
493 Aurora Drive, Churchill, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1248 sqft
493 Aurora Drive Available 07/01/20 493 Aurora Drive - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch-style home in Liberty, Ohio. Home is equipped with all kitchen appliances, fresh paint and other upgrades through out.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Belle Vista
1 Unit Available
469 N. Glenellen Ave
469 North Glenellen Avenue, Youngstown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$800
892 sqft
469 N. Glenellen Ave - This is a 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom ranch style home located at 469 N. Glenellen Ave in Youngstown, Ohio. Home has many updates, full basement, fenced in back yard, and detached garage.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
422 Churchill Rd.
422 Churchill Hubbard Road, Girard, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1186 sqft
422 Churchill Rd. - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Girard, Ohio. The home has been updated with fresh paint, new appliances and the original floors refinished.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
5033 Maple
5033 Maple Drive, Trumbull County, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
Available for rent in Matthews school district. This is 2 bedroom duplex townhouse style, with basement & garage. Kitchen appliances are provided. In unit laundry hook ups in basement. Pets allowed with pet deposit and fee.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Campbell, OH

Finding an apartment in Campbell that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

