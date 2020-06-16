536 Hyatt Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

🏡 Campbell, Ohio Rent to own Home.



😎 Great location within a large space inside and out. Great size yard to run and play. ⛹️‍♂️🤸‍♀️

It is a 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom and 1 attached car garage.



👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Open kitchen & living room perfect for family dinner/gatherings/celebration.



New kitchen cabinets plenty space for kitchen stuff storage. 👩‍🍳



🥰 Downstairs is a big family room with a new hot water heater.



🐶 Pet friendly home!



This home is ready for a new homeowner!

👀 Schedule a viewing now!



Ready to be a Rent to Own for you and your family!

Move in Ready...



Schedule a viewing by following the google link below

The great space in the family room and in the yard.