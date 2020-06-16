All apartments in Campbell
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

536 Hyatt Ave

536 Hyatt Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

536 Hyatt Avenue, Campbell, OH 44405

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
🏡 Campbell, Ohio Rent to own Home.

😎 Great location within a large space inside and out. Great size yard to run and play. ⛹️‍♂️🤸‍♀️
It is a 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom and 1 attached car garage.

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Open kitchen & living room perfect for family dinner/gatherings/celebration.

New kitchen cabinets plenty space for kitchen stuff storage. 👩‍🍳

🥰 Downstairs is a big family room with a new hot water heater.

🐶 Pet friendly home!

This home is ready for a new homeowner!
👀 Schedule a viewing now!

Ready to be a Rent to Own for you and your family!
Move in Ready...

Schedule a viewing by following the google link below
The great space in the family room and in the yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 536 Hyatt Ave have any available units?
536 Hyatt Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
Is 536 Hyatt Ave currently offering any rent specials?
536 Hyatt Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 536 Hyatt Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 536 Hyatt Ave is pet friendly.
Does 536 Hyatt Ave offer parking?
Yes, 536 Hyatt Ave does offer parking.
Does 536 Hyatt Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 536 Hyatt Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 536 Hyatt Ave have a pool?
No, 536 Hyatt Ave does not have a pool.
Does 536 Hyatt Ave have accessible units?
No, 536 Hyatt Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 536 Hyatt Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 536 Hyatt Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 536 Hyatt Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 536 Hyatt Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
