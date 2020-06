Amenities

3,100 sqft of Commercial Business space for rent (East Unit). Very spacious open floor plan with office, break area, restroom, very large work area and storage area in back with overhead door to alley. Fresh neutral paint, new floor covering, bathroom remodeled, attractive colors. Was previously a furniture store but tenant outgrew the space. Would be great for office, retail, showroom, accountant, billing. $1,000 per month includes water, sewer and heat. Tenant pays electric.