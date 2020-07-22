Apartment List
16 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Boardman, OH

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Boardman should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It's crucial to find an apartment that'll work for both you and your ...

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
71 Woodrow Ave
71 Woodrow Avenue, Boardman, OH
3 Bedrooms
$899
CALL US to see this wonderful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Cape Cod style home in Boardman. This Boardman Cape Cod is ready to become your new home.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
6104 Youngstown Poland Rd
6104 Youngstown Poland Road, Boardman, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
780 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom ranch single family home. Updated kitchen with oven included. Large living room, lots of natural light. New neutral paint throughout.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
756 Nellbert Ln
756 Nellbert Lane, Boardman, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1805 sqft
Huge Family room with a fire place. This home will surprise you when you look inside. It's easy to judge a house based on its outside appearance.
Results within 1 mile of Boardman

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Brownlee Woods
1645 Wakefield Ave
1645 Wakefield Avenue, Youngstown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$699
CALL US to see this great 3 Bedroom 1 Bath single family home in Brownlee Woods section of Youngstown. This great Youngstown house is ready to become your new home. Located near Struthers and Fifth Elementary Schools and easy access to shopping.
Results within 5 miles of Boardman

4473 Aspen

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4473 Aspen
4473 Aspen Drive, Austintown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1176 sqft
4473 Aspen Available 07/25/20 4473 Aspen Dr. - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom ranch-styled home in Austintown, Ohio. The home is freshly painted, includes all new kitchen appliances, refinished hardwood floors and an attached 2-car garage.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Trophy Estates
4622 Pinegrove Ave.
4622 Pinegrove Avenue, Austintown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1040 sqft
4622 Pinegrove Ave. - This is a completely renovations 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Austintown, Oh. All of the bedrooms are located on the first floor with a large, living room, separate dining room area, and beautiful kitchen.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Highland Park
3859 Burkey Rd.
3859 Burkey Road, Austintown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1198 sqft
3859 Burkey Road - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Austintown, Oh. The home has been completely remodeled with new hardwood floors, and a new kitchen including appliances.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
College Park
5666 Tulane
5666 Tulane Avenue, Austintown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1964 sqft
5666 Tulane Available 08/01/20 5666 Tulane - This is a beautiful home with 3 bedrooms and 2 and a half baths. It is a split level home with a finished basement. The attached garage leads right into the basement.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Kimberly Acres
5411 Willow Crest
5411 Willow Crest Drive, Austintown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1352 sqft
5411 Willowcrest - Beautiful ranch style home with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This home has new hardwood floors and carpeting to add to the beauty of this house. There is a built in vanity in the master bedroom for added convenience.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Belle Vista
2622 Burbank Ave
2622 Burbank Avenue, Youngstown, OH
3 Bedrooms
$900
916 sqft
2622 Burbank Ave Available 08/01/20 2622 Burbank Ave - Beautiful 3 bedroom home located on the west side of Youngstown, very close to Austintown.
Results within 10 miles of Boardman

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3621 Main St A
3621 South Main Street, Mineral Ridge, OH
4 Bedrooms
$518
1434 sqft
$518 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 309599 3621 Main Street, Mineral Ridge, OH 44440 1434 sq feet. (lot size 0.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
129 E. Broadway Ave.
129 East Broadway Avenue, Girard, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
1500 sqft
129 E. Broadway Ave. - This is a beautiful 4-plex with a detached single car garage for each unit. The units are completely remodeled 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom condo style.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
207 E. Broadway
207 East Broadway Avenue, Girard, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
1000 sqft
207 E. Broadway - This is a beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in Girard, Ohio. There is a beautiful patio off the front of the unit with private front entrances. Laundry is located in the unit and all kitchen appliances are supplied.

912 Ohio

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
912 Ohio
912 Ohio Ave, McDonald, OH
2 Bedrooms
$975
990 sqft
912 Ohio Available 08/01/20 912 Ohio Ave. - Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath home with a two car detached garage in McDonald, Ohio. The house has been updated throughout with new flooring and an updated bathroom.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
306 E. Liberty St.
306 East Liberty Street, Girard, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
925 sqft
306 E. Liberty St. - Beautiful 3 Bedroom ranch style home that offers easy one-floor living. Updated oak kitchen with stainless steel appliances and ceramic tile floor.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
2800 S Turner Rd
2800 South Turner Road, Mahoning County, OH
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,050
1980 sqft
🏡 5 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms - Rent to Own in Canfield, OH You've got horses? - This home is for you! Almost 2 acres, offers a quiet country setting with fresh air, and good for afternoon relaxation.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Boardman, OH

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Boardman should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Boardman may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Boardman. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

