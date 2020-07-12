Apartment List
/
OH
/
athens
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:56 PM

25 Apartments for rent in Athens, OH with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Athens apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
3 Cardinal Ln - Unit 3L
3 Cardinal Ln, Athens, OH
1 Bedroom
$640
603 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 1 Bedroom Our spacious 1 bedroom apartments at Andover Court are perfect for a couple, grad students, or professionals! Conveniently located right off US-32, these apartments feel as though they are located in a

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
300 W State St - Unit G2
300 West State Street, Athens, OH
2 Bedrooms
$400
817 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 2 Bedrooms Our two bedroom units at Westview are perfect for a couple friends, graduate students, or young professionals! Located in a secluded surrounding near Miller's Chicken, the bike path, and the West side dog

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
1 Pomeroy Rd - Unit B1
1 Pomeroy Road, Athens, OH
2 Bedrooms
$475
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 2 Bedrooms This unit is beautiful and well-maintained. Perfect for an undergraduate/graduate duo or young professional(s).

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
385 Richland Ave
385 Richland Avenue, Athens, OH
3 Bedrooms
$400
1040 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 3 Bedrooms This house is located close to campus & surrounding businesses; It features a front and back patio with a large back yard, washer/dryer/dishwasher, big screen TV mounted on the wall in the living room, and

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
4 Spring St - Unit A
4 Spring Street, Athens, OH
1 Bedroom
$600
380 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 1 Bedroom This 1 bedroom is within walking distance to campus. The bathroom has just been renovated! Parking is very easy to find on this street. Please contact us for additional details regarding rent.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
78 E State St - Unit A
78 East State Street, Athens, OH
3 Bedrooms
$600
1000 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 3 Bedrooms Uptown apartments, large living room, washer/dryer beautiful oak trim, off street parking available, and a great front porch! ** THIS CAN BE LEASED AS A 6 BEDROOM HOUSE** Please contact us for additional

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
92 W Union St - Unit A
92 West Union Street, Athens, OH
3 Bedrooms
$600
1070 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 3 Bedrooms This popular, well-maintained 3 bedroom apartment is just a block from Court St and features 2 full bathrooms, washer/dryer, central air/central heat, wrap-around bar area at kitchen, and 2 FREE parking

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
120 N Congress St
120 North Congress Street, Athens, OH
4 Bedrooms
$525
1552 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 4 Bedrooms This spacious 4 bedroom house is in a great location and is super close to uptown! Features 2 full baths, a large living room and bar room, bonus room, washer/dryer, large yard, and FREE off-street parking.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
9 W State St - Unit 1
9 West State Street, Athens, OH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$600
1166 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 3 Bedrooms This 3-bedroom apartments is roomy! It's located in a great location uptown (above Souvlaki's)! It has a large front balcony overlooking the street as well as a back balcony.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
127 W State St
127 West State Street, Athens, OH
6 Bedrooms
$500
2028 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 6 Bedrooms One of our largest houses! This amazing, well-maintained home is perfect for a large group of friends who are looking to live close to uptown and Ohio University campus.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
71 S May Ave
71 South May Avenue, Athens, OH
3 Bedrooms
$400
1176 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 3 Bedrooms This spacious house is located on the East side of town and features a huge backyard, beautiful oak trim cabinets, ceramic-tiled floor in the kitchen and entryway, dishwasher, new carpet, a nice front porch

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
85 N Lancaster St
85 North Lancaster Street, Athens, OH
3 Bedrooms
$500
1528 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 3 Bedrooms This beautiful, classic Athens house is just a quick walk to campus and uptown and features a 1 1/2 baths, central air/heat, plenty of free off-street parking, spacious bedrooms, washer/dryer, and an amazing

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
65 Franklin Ave
65 Franklin Avenue, Athens, OH
5 Bedrooms
$500
1760 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 5 Bedrooms This huge home is located on one of Athens most popular streets and is just a quick walk to Ohio University campus & uptown Athens.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
40 E State St - Unit A
40 E State St, Athens, OH
5 Bedrooms
$600
1347 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 5 Bedrooms This awesome two-story apartment features hardwood flooring, a 42" flat-screen TV mounted on the wall in the living room, bar area at the kitchen, spacious bedrooms, central air/heat, dishwasher, and a

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
115 N Lancaster St
115 North Lancaster Street, Athens, OH
6 Bedrooms
$435
1444 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 6 Bedrooms This huge, well-maintained home is perfect for a large group of students! It is located within walking distance to Ohio University campus & Court Street and has tons of great amenities.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
48 Moore St
48 Moore Ave, Athens, OH
3 Bedrooms
$475
1336 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 3 Bedrooms This large, well-maintained 3-bedroom house is located off West Union and features free off-street parking, spacious bedrooms, new carpet, washer/dryer, a balcony off one of the bedrooms, and an extra storage

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
118 Franklin Ave - Unit A
118 Franklin Avenue, Athens, OH
1 Bedroom
$600
420 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 1 Bedroom This cozy, cottage-style apartment has been recently updated and features nice hardwood floors. easy walking distance to campus & uptown. Please contact us for additional details regarding rent.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
14 Central Ave
14 Central Avenue, Athens, OH
3 Bedrooms
$450
950 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 3 Bedrooms This Westside house features a newly renovated kitchen with a built-in microwave.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
98 Hudson Avenue - 2
98 Hudson Avenue, Athens, OH
3 Bedrooms
$400
1224 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 3 Bedrooms These 3 bedroom townhomes are nestled on the East Side of town and have a delightful country setting.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
9 Cardinal Ln - Unit 9A
9 Cardinal Lane, Athens, OH
1 Bedroom
$640
576 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 1 Bedroom Our spacious 1 bedroom apartments at Andover Court are perfect for a couple, grad students, or professionals! Conveniently located right off US-32, these apartments feel as though they are located in a

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
47 First Street
47 1st Street, Athens, OH
4 Bedrooms
$500
1933 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 4 Bedrooms This three-story houses on the West side is so spacious, there's potential to add a fifth roommate! It features two large balconies, an open concept living area, large bedrooms, central air/heat, dishwasher,

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
37 Walker Street - Unit A
37 Walker, Athens, OH
4 Bedrooms
$500
1933 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 4 Bedrooms This three-story houses on the West side is so spacious, there's potential to add a fifth roommate! It features two large balconies, an open concept living area, large bedrooms, central air/heat, dishwasher,

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
96 Hudson Avenue - 1
96 Hudson Ave, Athens, OH
3 Bedrooms
$400
1224 sqft
Discounted Rent Per Bedroom x 3 These 3 bedroom townhomes are nestled on the East Side of town and have a delightful country setting.
Results within 10 miles of Athens
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
The Springs
305 Concert Way, Boiling Springs, SC
1 Bedroom
$915
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1022 sqft
Wake up to luxury. Start your morning routine with breakfast in a sleek, modern kitchen or a hot cup of coffee on a spacious balcony. Gourmet kitchens feature granite countertops, sleek modern cabinetry, and GE stainless steel appliances.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Athens, OH

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Athens apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Athens 3 BedroomsAthens Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Athens Apartments with ParkingAthens Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Athens Dog Friendly ApartmentsAthens Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Newark, OHZanesville, OH
Parkersburg, WV
Marietta, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical College