Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:17 AM

2 Apartments For Rent Near SouthArk

Last updated September 25 at 06:39 PM
Contact for Availability
Terrace Villa
105 Kimberly Cir, El Dorado, AR
1 Bedroom
$515
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$605
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$690
1379 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Terrace Villa in El Dorado. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
1910 N Fowler
1910 North, El Dorado, AR
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2860 sqft
Amazing location within walking distance of the UofA. Great for a family or college students, with size able front and back yards for lots of active outdoor activity.

