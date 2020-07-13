Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:53 AM

9 Apartments for rent in West Carthage, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some West Carthage apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi... Read Guide >

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
930 State St
930 State Street, Carthage, NY
5 Bedrooms
$1,250
2124 sqft
930 State St - Check out the Charm in this Victorian 3 Story home with 4 to 5 Bedrooms located on State Street in Carthage. Fall in love with the natural woodwork, interior French patio doors, built in cabinets in the kitchen.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
266 State St Apt 2
266 State Street, Carthage, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
Village of Carthage Completely Remodeled 3 Bedroom / 1 Full bath apartment. The kitchen has new cabinets, countertops and appliances to include refrigerator, electric stove, microwave and dishwasher.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
435 North Washington Street
435 North Washington Street, Carthage, NY
4 Bedrooms
$925
1300 sqft
Village of Carthage 4 bedroom, 1 bath home available for rent. First floor features kitchen, dining, living room & full bath. Second floor has 4 Bedrooms and an all Season porch. Home heats with Natural Gas & has public water/sewer.

Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
206 South James Street
206 South James Street, Carthage, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1432 sqft
Village of Carthage 3/4 Bedroom / 1.5 Bath Rental will be available 22 November 2018. 1st floor features a living room, family room, office/den, formal dining room, kitchen and 1/2 bath. 2nd Story has 3 bedrooms and a full bath.
Results within 10 miles of West Carthage
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Parkstead Copenhagen
700 Phalen Drive, Copenhagen, NY
2 Bedrooms
$880
1203 sqft
Parkstead Copenhagen, located in the quaint, close knit community of Copenhagen (approximately twenty miles south of Fort Drum), offers floor plans including Two Bedroom / One Bath Garden and Two Bedroom / One-and-a-Half Bath Townhome, each with an

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
23346 County Route 144
23346 County Road 144, Jefferson County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
23346 County Route 144 - Country 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath modern home nestled among the pines and situated on 1.45 acres. This home has been well maintained and is a must see.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
18 Parker Ave
18 Parker Avenue, Deferiet, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1444 sqft
CALL TODAY FOR MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Charming 3 bedroom home in a great location. This home features a fireplace and detached one car garage. Spacious bedrooms, and a full basement offer plenty of living space.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
32050 Co. Route 143
32050 County Road 143, Jefferson County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1496 sqft
2007 CUSTOM BUILT RANCH located in Black River. Home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, living room, dining room, laundry room and a huge 4 car double deep garage.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
24362 Boot Jack Hill Road
24362 Boot Jack Hill Road, Felts Mills, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1617 sqft
LOCATION-LOCATION-LOCATION... Nestled in the Village of Felts Mills this 3/4 bedroom 1 full bath home is waitng for new tenants. 1ST FLOOR- large kitchen with appliances, formal dining room, living room, family room, laundry room and 1 full bath.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in West Carthage, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some West Carthage apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

