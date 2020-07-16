Amenities

Fidler Road 3 Bedroom Available 08/01/20 *** Be sure to ask about our SPECIAL DISCOUNT for Hospital employees*** Video Walkthrough available. On a quiet side road in a family friendly neighborhood near Ithaca Beer Co. Recently renovated two story apartment, overlooking the pond and large yard, on a quiet cul-de-sac, yet still close to Cornell, Ithaca College, shopping, restaurants, services, Tutelo Park, Buttermilk Falls State Park and Robert H. Treman State Park. Three bedrooms and one bathroom upstairs. 11x19 living room, kitchen and laundry room downstairs. Enjoy a maintenance free lifestyle so that you can focus on the important things in life. Desirable Cayuga Heights Elementary, Boynton Middle School and Ithaca High School District. Efficient natural gas furnace and hot water. Gas Stove, dishwasher, washer, dryer. Average NYSEG utilities $110/mo. Safe town water. Plentiful off street parking, right near your door. Mowing and plowing by others. 24 hour maintenance service. No smoking. No Pets. One month’s security deposit. Phone or text Bob to arrange a viewing



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5722409)