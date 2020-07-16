All apartments in Tompkins County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:01 PM

Fidler Road 3 Bedroom Available

107 Fidler Road · (607) 379-1099
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

107 Fidler Road, Tompkins County, NY 14850

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Fidler Road 3 Bedroom · Avail. Aug 1

$1,395

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1012 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
Fidler Road 3 Bedroom Available 08/01/20 *** Be sure to ask about our SPECIAL DISCOUNT for Hospital employees*** Video Walkthrough available. On a quiet side road in a family friendly neighborhood near Ithaca Beer Co. Recently renovated two story apartment, overlooking the pond and large yard, on a quiet cul-de-sac, yet still close to Cornell, Ithaca College, shopping, restaurants, services, Tutelo Park, Buttermilk Falls State Park and Robert H. Treman State Park. Three bedrooms and one bathroom upstairs. 11x19 living room, kitchen and laundry room downstairs. Enjoy a maintenance free lifestyle so that you can focus on the important things in life. Desirable Cayuga Heights Elementary, Boynton Middle School and Ithaca High School District. Efficient natural gas furnace and hot water. Gas Stove, dishwasher, washer, dryer. Average NYSEG utilities $110/mo. Safe town water. Plentiful off street parking, right near your door. Mowing and plowing by others. 24 hour maintenance service. No smoking. No Pets. One month&rsquo;s security deposit. Phone or text Bob to arrange a viewing

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5722409)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fidler Road 3 Bedroom Available have any available units?
Fidler Road 3 Bedroom Available has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Fidler Road 3 Bedroom Available have?
Some of Fidler Road 3 Bedroom Available's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fidler Road 3 Bedroom Available currently offering any rent specials?
Fidler Road 3 Bedroom Available is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fidler Road 3 Bedroom Available pet-friendly?
No, Fidler Road 3 Bedroom Available is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tompkins County.
Does Fidler Road 3 Bedroom Available offer parking?
Yes, Fidler Road 3 Bedroom Available offers parking.
Does Fidler Road 3 Bedroom Available have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Fidler Road 3 Bedroom Available offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Fidler Road 3 Bedroom Available have a pool?
No, Fidler Road 3 Bedroom Available does not have a pool.
Does Fidler Road 3 Bedroom Available have accessible units?
No, Fidler Road 3 Bedroom Available does not have accessible units.
Does Fidler Road 3 Bedroom Available have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fidler Road 3 Bedroom Available has units with dishwashers.
Does Fidler Road 3 Bedroom Available have units with air conditioning?
No, Fidler Road 3 Bedroom Available does not have units with air conditioning.
