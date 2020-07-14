The Mansions at Technology Park

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per person/$50 couple
Deposit: $99
Move-in Fees: None
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Conservice--Water & Sewer (usage) per meter Trash $16.50 Cable $40.50 Renter's Ins. $14.50 National Grid/Electric/Heating/Cooling
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: No aggressive breeds/Nothing over 100 lbs.
Parking Details: Garage and spot directly outside of garage.
Storage Details: Select Units have additional outdoor storage space