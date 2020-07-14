All apartments in Rensselaer
How many bedrooms do you need?
The Mansions at Technology Park
Last updated July 6 2020 at 9:10 AM

The Mansions at Technology Park

2 River Chase Dr · (518) 638-4587
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2 River Chase Dr, Rensselaer, NY 12144

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Mansions at Technology Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
clubhouse
conference room
dog park
e-payments
package receiving
playground
The Mansions at Technology Park affords a Style of Living Widely sought but Rarely found. The Mansions at Technology Park is moments from Albany and these apartment homes are graced by mansion-inspired 1, 2, 3 bedroom floor plans (lofts & townhomes available), oversized balconies with glorious wooded views, fully equipped kitchens and full size washer and dryers.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per person/$50 couple
Deposit: $99
Move-in Fees: None
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Conservice--Water & Sewer (usage) per meter Trash $16.50 Cable $40.50 Renter's Ins. $14.50 National Grid/Electric/Heating/Cooling
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: No aggressive breeds/Nothing over 100 lbs.
Parking Details: Garage and spot directly outside of garage.
Storage Details: Select Units have additional outdoor storage space

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Mansions at Technology Park have any available units?
The Mansions at Technology Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rensselaer, NY.
What amenities does The Mansions at Technology Park have?
Some of The Mansions at Technology Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Mansions at Technology Park currently offering any rent specials?
The Mansions at Technology Park is offering the following rent specials: We're open! Come and take a tour!
Is The Mansions at Technology Park pet-friendly?
Yes, The Mansions at Technology Park is pet friendly.
Does The Mansions at Technology Park offer parking?
Yes, The Mansions at Technology Park offers parking.
Does The Mansions at Technology Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Mansions at Technology Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Mansions at Technology Park have a pool?
Yes, The Mansions at Technology Park has a pool.
Does The Mansions at Technology Park have accessible units?
Yes, The Mansions at Technology Park has accessible units.
Does The Mansions at Technology Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Mansions at Technology Park has units with dishwashers.
Does The Mansions at Technology Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Mansions at Technology Park has units with air conditioning.
