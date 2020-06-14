Apartment List
145 Apartments for rent in Pelham Manor, NY with garage

Pelham Manor apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >

915 Wynnewood Road
915 Wynnewood Road, Pelham Manor, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1415 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a lovely prewar building in Pelham Manor, this charming and bright two bedroom, two and half bath apartment boasts high ceilings, original herringbone hardwood floors and steel casement windows.

914 Wynnewood Road
914 Wynnewood Road, Pelham Manor, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1200 sqft
Come to the beautiful tranquility of Pelham Manor in Westchester County. Enjoy this sun filled 2 bed 2 bath Condo with fireplace and gorgeous wide plank hardwood floors. Walk to shopping, hair salons, restaurants and schools.

105 Jackson Avenue
105 Jackson Avenue, Pelham Manor, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1760 sqft
Fabulous Ranch Style Home With 2,470 Square Feet. Upstairs Has An Open Concept Design With A Great Open Kitchen-Family Room (FPLC) Combination. The Kitchen Has Been Nicely Up-Dated, And The Oak Floors Have been Completely Re-Finished.

440 Monterey Avenue
440 Monterey Avenue, Pelham Manor, NY
7 Bedrooms
$10,000
7685 sqft
Come home to a peaceful sanctuary on a coveted corner in Pelham Manor just six blocks from the 29-minute train to NYC.
Results within 1 mile of Pelham Manor
Verified

Drake House
207 Drake Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,549
1 Bedroom
$1,849
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient Westchester location just 30 minutes from Manhattan via the Metro North Rail. Smoke-free building with elevator and extra storage. Units with full appliances and hardwood floors.

Residence Park
234 Drake Avenue
234 Drake Avenue, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
800 sqft
Renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment in Garden Style Building Located in New Rochelle. Bright Kitchen with Updated Stainless Steel Appliances and Ample Cabinet/Counter Space. Spacious Living Room with Hardwood Flooring Throughout.

Edenwald
3924 Pratt Avenue
3924 Pratt Avenue, Bronx, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1938 sqft
Spacious single-family rental. 1st level spacious living room, dining room, sitting area, large kitchen area, and full bathroom. 2nd level large master bedroom and 2 additional bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Access to 1 car garage, and back yard.

10 Terrace Park Lane
10 Terrace Park Lane, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,550
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NO FEE~ Townhouse Features: ~ Beautifully Renovated Townhouse ~ Spacious Living Room with Large Windows & Lots of Natural Light ~ Renovated Granite Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances ~ Kitchen has a Dishwasher & Microwave ~ Private
Results within 5 miles of Pelham Manor
Verified

$
Downtown New Rochelle
360 Huguenot
360 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,911
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,100
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,245
1079 sqft
360 signifies more than just the address. With stunning views of the Long Island Sound, Westchester County and the Manhattan Skyline - 360 degrees of beautiful views surround these quality homes of high design.
Verified

Downtown New Rochelle
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,622
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,941
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,443
1121 sqft
A 25-story high-rise building houses luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Within walking distance to the New Rochelle Transit Station, where commute to NYC is less than 30 minutes.
Verified

$
Quarry Place
64 Midland Pl, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,249
1267 sqft
At Quarry Place at Tuckahoe we offer spacious one- and two- bedroom apartment homes that feature stylish, top-of-the-line features and finishes. Elevated by an impressive collection of amenities, this is a home designed for the lifestyle you love.
Verified

Avalon Bronxville
125 Parkway Rd, Bronxville, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,595
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$8,379
1994 sqft
Only moments from the shopping and dining along Pondfield Road, this community offers residents and onsite concierge, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.
Verified

Harbor House
15 Davenport Ave, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,549
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,129
Waterfront luxury living just 30 minutes from Manhattan. Amenities include garage parking, bike storage, elevator and children's playground. Walk to the subway or the neighborhood park.
Verified

Pelham Gardens
Pelham Park View
1135 Pelham Parkway North, Bronx, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,885
2 Bedrooms
$2,599
Centrally located in the Bronx near the Zoo, Yankee Stadium, and world-class dining and entertainment. New lobby and private parking garage. Heat and hot water included.
Verified

Morris Park
Pelham Terrace
1540 Pelham Parkway South, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,949
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient Bronx location near Our Saviour Lutheran School. Interior amenities include stainless steel appliances, parquet flooring, linen closets, microwaves and updated window coverings. Walk to park.
Verified

Bronxdale
Pelham Parkway Towers
2160 Matthews Avenue, Bronx, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,824
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
Close to the Greek American Institute of New York in a residential section of the East Bronx. One- and two-bedroom units available with fully equipped kitchens. Smoke-free building with parking and laundry facilities.
Verified

Downtown New Rochelle
The Lombardi
11 Park Pl, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1090 sqft
“The Lombardi” is named for the town of Guardia Lombardi, in Avellino, Italy. The town was built between 595 and 600 A.D. by warriors from southern Sweden.
Verified

Pelham Parkway
Pelham Park View
1130 Pelham Parkway North, Bronx, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,875
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly redesigned residential community overlooking Pelham Park. Well-equipped kitchens, hardwood floors, alcove living rooms, separate dining areas and granite countertops. Short walk to the subway.

16 Roosevelt Avenue
16 Roosevelt Avenue, Larchmont, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1400 sqft
RH side on prime village cul-de-sac. HW, Central AC & Heat included. Beautiful residence in side by side townhouses on one of Larchmont Village's most desirable cul-de-sac locations.

Woodlawn Heights
524 E 236th Street
524 E 236th St, Bronx, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
650 sqft
Beautifully finished first of its kind luxury apartments in Woodlawn Heights.

87 Maple Street
87 Maple Street, Eastchester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1350 sqft
Four year young Luxury Town Home! Conveniently located steps away from shopping, Trader Joe and public transportation, this bright and beautiful unit offers a lovely entry w/ large coat/ storage closet, laundry and access to large 2-Car Garage.

Downtown New Rochelle
165 Huguenot Street
165 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,880
760 sqft
Delightful corner unit!!! Bright, spacious one bed apartment with expansive windows, rich finishes, smart home technology, and in-unit washer dryers. Unique balcony perched over downtown New Rochelle.

Downtown New Rochelle
175 Huguenot Street
175 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
State of the Art 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Condo Apartment in Luxury Building Located in the Heart of New Rochelle.

59 W Garden Road
59 West Garden Road, Westchester County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$8,100
2976 sqft
Location, location and the living is easy in this (1993) young 2976 square foot Colonial home located on 0.157 of an acre with just a short walk to the village, trains and elementary school.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Pelham Manor, NY

Pelham Manor apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

