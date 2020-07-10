/
apartments under 1600
13 Apartments under $1,600 for rent in Ossining, NY
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
119 S Highland Avenue
119 South Highland Avenue, Ossining, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,300
750 sqft
Dogs not permitted. Enter the front lobby then take a convenient elevator to this freshly painted one bedroom, 3rd floor private unit with gleaming hardwood floors.
Results within 5 miles of Ossining
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
3 White Street
3 White Street, Tarrytown, NY
Studio
$1,600
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A studio apartment with galley kitchen and full bath. Private entrance. All newly renovated and brand new appliances. Its in the heart of the village of Tarrytown and one block from the train. Incredible views of the bridge and river from every room.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
68 Thompson
68 Thompson Avenue, Croton-on-Hudson, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
500 sqft
Cozy cottage located in cul de sac and only minutes from Metro North. Offers 1 bedroom with extra closet space, bathroom with washer/dryer. Open Space Kitchen with dishwasher and Living Room. Off Street Parking (1 Car Only). No Pets and No Smoking.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
796-800 Brookridge Dr.
796 Brookridge Dr, Valley Cottage, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,550
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1 BR on 2nd floor of apartment complex that includes heat and water, neutral d cor, w/w carpet, a/c units, no smoking, common coin operated laundry facilities on premises! Convenient to thruway, shopping, etc.!
Results within 10 miles of Ossining
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
7 Charles Lane
7 Charles Lane, Mount Ivy, NY
Studio
$1,350
541 sqft
Spacious Studio apartment in the Gardens at Palisades. Crown moldings, hardwood floors, large walk in closet, freshly painted and in beautiful condition.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
1824 Hanover Street
1824 Hanover Street, Yorktown Heights, NY
Studio
$1,300
400 sqft
This is a nice large one room studio with open kitchen and full bath. Apartment entrance is from the back yard via enclosed porch/mudroom. Apartment has nice wood floors. Closet divider stays.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
288 Ehrhardt Road
288 Ehrhardt Road, Pearl River, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,450
500 sqft
This Bright 2 room studio has it all, eat in kitchen, hardwood floors, walk-in closet, great location, patio to sit outside, 1 car garage parking w storage, and all utilities included. Must see, Close to town, shops, palisades Pkwy, train.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
210 Martine Avenue
210 Martine Avenue, White Plains, NY
Studio
$1,550
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Prewar Condo Charmer - Features: 3rd floor studio unit with a sunken living room, eat in kitchen, dressing room, parquet floors, ht and hw included, walk to shops and Metro-North RR.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
100 E Railroad Avenue
100 East Railroad Avenue, West Haverstraw, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,350
900 sqft
Light filled LARGE one bedroom apartment with hardwood flooring throughout, full bath with tub, big closets. Convenient location, plenty of off-street parking. Tenant pays electric and water. This is a 2nd floor apartment. NO PETS.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 02:23pm
1 Unit Available
115 Southside
115 Southside Avenue, Hastings-on-Hudson, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
500 sqft
Charming 1 Bedroom apartment located in the downtown section of Hastings on Hudson, allowing it to be close to shops, parks, & metro north (Across the street). The apartment was renovated 1 year ago.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
90 Gregory Avenue
90 Gregory Avenue, Mount Kisco, NY
Studio
$1,300
550 sqft
Centrally located and well maintained building has easy access to transportation, shopping and highways. First floor STUDIO apartment has wood flooring and 2 closets. Light and bright in neighborhood setting.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Valhalla
18 Linden Place
18 Linden Place, Valhalla, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
800 sqft
Great top floor walk to train 1 bedroom for rent in a multi family house! 800 square feet with entry, large living / dining room, kitchen, hall bathroom, bedroom, hardwood floors throughout, plenty of free parking, pet friendly and an easy approval
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
119 Carpenter Ave
119 Carpenter Avenue, Mount Kisco, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Great size 1 bed. Near all transportation. - Property Id: 60916 ***1 Month Broker Fee*** Huge 1 bedroom with entry foyer. Large living room and bedroom. Hardwood floors throughout. 1 car parking additional. Pets allowed.
