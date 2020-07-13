Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:00 AM

4 Apartments for rent in Orchard Park, NY with parking

Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
3 Units Available
Green Lake Apartments & Townhomes
80 N Lake Dr, Orchard Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,130
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location next to Yates Park and minutes from Route 219. Apartments have spacious floor plans, attached garages and even finished basements. On-site maintenance for emergencies. Ability to pay rent online.
Results within 5 miles of Orchard Park

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
4130 Seneca Street
4130 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2930 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
ALL UTILITES INCLUDED! ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED! BRAND NEW KITCHEN! IN APARTMENT LAUNDRY! Don't miss the opportunity to live in this rare 4 bedroom 2 bath gorgeous apartment! Conveniently located near great shopping and recreation, including the

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
4779 South Park Avenue, #7
4779 South Park Avenue, Erie County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1234 sqft
Upper 2 Story Loft 2 Bedroom, 2.
Results within 10 miles of Orchard Park

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bellevue
110 Losson Rd
110 Losson Road, Cheektowaga, NY
2 Bedrooms
$965
824 sqft
Available 07/18/20 Spacious GARDEN Apartment in Cheektowaga - Property Id: 242570 You will love this open and super spacious 2 bedroom GARDEN LEVEL apartment- 1000 square feet of space! Enjoy Spring blooms in our well maintained green spaces, and
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Orchard Park, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Orchard Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

