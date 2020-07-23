Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 7:57 AM

10 Apartments for rent in Northeast Ithaca, NY with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Northeast Ithaca renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Warren Rd
542 Warren Road, Northeast Ithaca, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,397
1000 sqft
Nwly Remdld 3 Bdrm nr Cornell, Dewitt & Northeast Schools Available 08/01/20 Enjoy residing in a newly remodeled 3 bedroom apartment just steps from Northeast Elementary School, Ithaca's number one elementary school and Dewitt Middle School.
Results within 1 mile of Northeast Ithaca
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
1 Unit Available
Brooklane Apartments
220 Triphammer Road, Ithaca, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,293
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brooklane Apartments offer exceptional quality and value within a short walk of the Cornell University campus. These cozy yet complete 1-bedroom apartments are located immediately adjacent to the North Campus area of Cornell University.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
9 Units Available
North Wood Apartments
700 Warren Road #18-2D, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,386
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
1308 sqft
North Wood Apartments is located in Ithaca, New York and offers an exciting standard of apartment home living that can't be found anywhere else.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1006 Hanshaw road Ithaca NY 14850
1006 Hanshaw Road, Cayuga Heights, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1006 Hanshaw road Ithaca NY 14850 Available 08/01/20 Classic charm awaits you in this renovated 1937 four-bedroom, 2.5 bath Cayuga Heights home perched on the highest parcel in the Heights.
Results within 5 miles of Northeast Ithaca

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
UPPER COLLEGETOWN - CLOSE TO CAMPUS
210 Delaware Avenue, Ithaca, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
This three bedroom apartment is very bright with large bedrooms. There are hardwood floors. There is a nice sunporch and front porch with great views. The house is in upper Collegetown, very close to Cornell.

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 07:56 AM
1 Unit Available
315 East Falls Street, Unit 1
315 East Falls Street, Ithaca, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1400 sqft
Unit has large eat-in/dinette kitchen. Unit has washer/dryer.

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Fall Creek N Tioga Street
514 North Tioga Street, Ithaca, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1200 sqft
4 Bedrrom Fall Creek Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom apartment located in the heart of Fall Creek 3 blocks to bus to Cornell and 5 blocks to a main bus stop and The Commons.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
603 N. Cayuga St. Ithaca NY 14850
603 North Cayuga Street, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,150
600 sqft
603 N. Cayuga St. Ithaca NY 14850 Available 08/01/20 Desirable Fall Creek area one bedroom single occupancy unfurnished apartment available August 1, 2020-July 25, 2021.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
108 Grandview Place Ithaca NY 14850
108 Grandview Place, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,350
750 sqft
COZY South Hill Cottage Available 08/01/20 SHORT TERM ONLY: FALL SEMESTER 2020. Enjoy the changing colors of autumn out every window. Two cozy wood floors with open plan; claw foot tub, gas cooking, laundry in basement, wood stove for chilly nights.

1 of 2

Last updated July 23 at 07:55 AM
1 Unit Available
700 Stewart Avenue - 3
700 Stewart Avenue, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
435 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 700 Stewart Avenue - 3 in Ithaca. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Northeast Ithaca, NY

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Northeast Ithaca renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

