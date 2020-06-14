All apartments in Lockport
Lockport, NY
81 Niagara Street - Back
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:50 PM

81 Niagara Street - Back

81 Niagara Street · No Longer Available
Location

81 Niagara Street, Lockport, NY 14094

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
BRIGHT STUDIO WITH INCLUDED UTILITIES AND OFF STREET PARKING!

This bright and wide open studio apartment is like nothing you've ever seen! With off street parking and its own private entrance, what more could you ask for in downtown Lockport! Contact us today to set up a showing.

Landlord is responsible for gas, electric, trash removal, water, lawn care and snow removal.

Small pets 30lbs and under are allowed for a one time non-refundable pet deposit. Background and credit checks are required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 81 Niagara Street - Back have any available units?
81 Niagara Street - Back doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lockport, NY.
Is 81 Niagara Street - Back currently offering any rent specials?
81 Niagara Street - Back isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 81 Niagara Street - Back pet-friendly?
Yes, 81 Niagara Street - Back is pet friendly.
Does 81 Niagara Street - Back offer parking?
Yes, 81 Niagara Street - Back does offer parking.
Does 81 Niagara Street - Back have units with washers and dryers?
No, 81 Niagara Street - Back does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 81 Niagara Street - Back have a pool?
No, 81 Niagara Street - Back does not have a pool.
Does 81 Niagara Street - Back have accessible units?
No, 81 Niagara Street - Back does not have accessible units.
Does 81 Niagara Street - Back have units with dishwashers?
No, 81 Niagara Street - Back does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 81 Niagara Street - Back have units with air conditioning?
No, 81 Niagara Street - Back does not have units with air conditioning.
