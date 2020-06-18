Zinck's Place

Amenities

420 E State St. Available 08/01/20 This is a professional-graduate co-op house is a great location just off the Commons. There are two rooms opening up in the 5-bedroom, 3-bath house.



House is furnished. Recently renovated Queen-Anne house that was Theodore Zinck's home, now with a gourmet kitchen and central air conditioning. Original chestnut moldings and historic details. Eat-in kitchen plus a large, family-style dining room and a living room with 65" tv. Current housemates are mix of grad students and working adults. House is extremely well kept (no pets please). All utilities and 1-gigabyte internet service included; free laundry room; backyard barbecue. Responsive local landlord who values historic properties and tenant comfort.



Rooms are $735 including high-speed internet and utilities. Contact is for senior returning tenant who will be initial screen for potential tenants.



