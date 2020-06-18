All apartments in Ithaca
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

Zinck's Place

420 East State Street · No Longer Available
Location

420 East State Street, Ithaca, NY 14850

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
internet access
420 E State St. Available 08/01/20 This is a professional-graduate co-op house is a great location just off the Commons. There are two rooms opening up in the 5-bedroom, 3-bath house.

House is furnished. Recently renovated Queen-Anne house that was Theodore Zinck's home, now with a gourmet kitchen and central air conditioning. Original chestnut moldings and historic details. Eat-in kitchen plus a large, family-style dining room and a living room with 65" tv. Current housemates are mix of grad students and working adults. House is extremely well kept (no pets please). All utilities and 1-gigabyte internet service included; free laundry room; backyard barbecue. Responsive local landlord who values historic properties and tenant comfort.

Rooms are $735 including high-speed internet and utilities. Contact is for senior returning tenant who will be initial screen for potential tenants.

(RLNE5694324)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

