Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

Chez Mm

308 W State St · No Longer Available
Location

308 W State St, Ithaca, NY 14850

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
internet access
308 W. State St. Available 08/01/20 Chez M&eacute;m&eacute;: Downtown "carriage house" built in 2019 to replace the original carriage barn of a National Historic Register property. The house has 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms; is finishing its first year and has a few openings.

The house is semi-cooperative, with opportunities to be social and independent. (For example, there may be occasional board game nights or dinner parties.) There is always the option to socialize or cook with other housemates, but no obligation. Current tenants prefer responsible grad students or working people. Non-smoking only; kitties welcome. (Kitty is "graduating," so there is kitty love if you bring yours.)

Open and airy, with plenty of big windows, the house has a retro cottage feel. Bedrooms are large (170 square feet plus a double closet; &ldquo;double aspect view&rdquo; from every room). Furnished with Leesa queen beds, desk, dresser, bookcase, nightstand, chair; custom blackout curtains and blinds. You bring the art for the walls. Your own individually-controlled super-quiet ductless air-conditioning/heating unit. Share your bathroom with one other person (individual medicine cabinets; 42&rdquo; showers; plenty of granite counter space and linen storage for two).

Common area includes kitchen open to the family-style dining/living room. (Due to tenants' varying work schedules, they typically cook and eat separately, but enjoy occasional house meals.) Full set of gourmet appliances (including 5-cu-ft self-cleaning convection oven), stainless steel sink, two refrigerators and standing freezer, butcher-block island and lots of pantry space. Separate extra-large rec room (15 x 26) so you can watch the 65-inch tv away from the bedrooms. Laundry room with Electrolux front loaders and plenty of dry storage. Retro color palette accented with William de Morgan tiles throughout. (M&eacute;m&eacute; likes William de Morgan.) Hardwood and tile throughout.

Fe

(RLNE5694329)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Chez Mm have any available units?
Chez Mm doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does Chez Mm have?
Some of Chez Mm's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Chez Mm currently offering any rent specials?
Chez Mm isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Chez Mm pet-friendly?
No, Chez Mm is not pet friendly.
Does Chez Mm offer parking?
Yes, Chez Mm does offer parking.
Does Chez Mm have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Chez Mm offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Chez Mm have a pool?
No, Chez Mm does not have a pool.
Does Chez Mm have accessible units?
No, Chez Mm does not have accessible units.
Does Chez Mm have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Chez Mm has units with dishwashers.
Does Chez Mm have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Chez Mm has units with air conditioning.
