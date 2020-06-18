Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bike storage internet access

308 W. State St. Available 08/01/20 Chez Mémé: Downtown "carriage house" built in 2019 to replace the original carriage barn of a National Historic Register property. The house has 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms; is finishing its first year and has a few openings.



The house is semi-cooperative, with opportunities to be social and independent. (For example, there may be occasional board game nights or dinner parties.) There is always the option to socialize or cook with other housemates, but no obligation. Current tenants prefer responsible grad students or working people. Non-smoking only; kitties welcome. (Kitty is "graduating," so there is kitty love if you bring yours.)



Open and airy, with plenty of big windows, the house has a retro cottage feel. Bedrooms are large (170 square feet plus a double closet; “double aspect view” from every room). Furnished with Leesa queen beds, desk, dresser, bookcase, nightstand, chair; custom blackout curtains and blinds. You bring the art for the walls. Your own individually-controlled super-quiet ductless air-conditioning/heating unit. Share your bathroom with one other person (individual medicine cabinets; 42” showers; plenty of granite counter space and linen storage for two).



Common area includes kitchen open to the family-style dining/living room. (Due to tenants' varying work schedules, they typically cook and eat separately, but enjoy occasional house meals.) Full set of gourmet appliances (including 5-cu-ft self-cleaning convection oven), stainless steel sink, two refrigerators and standing freezer, butcher-block island and lots of pantry space. Separate extra-large rec room (15 x 26) so you can watch the 65-inch tv away from the bedrooms. Laundry room with Electrolux front loaders and plenty of dry storage. Retro color palette accented with William de Morgan tiles throughout. (Mémé likes William de Morgan.) Hardwood and tile throughout.



(RLNE5694329)