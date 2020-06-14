All apartments in Ithaca
112 West Tompkins Street

112 West Tompkins Street · (607) 844-5130
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

112 West Tompkins Street, Ithaca, NY 14850

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Fall Creek Neighborhood-Large 1 Bedroom + Den · Avail. now

$1,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Available for a mid June move in, this large Fall Creek apartment is so adorable! It is spacious with 1 bedroom plus a den or office area. The apartment has it's own exterior entrance option, it is on the second floor too. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, the living room and bedroom are both a nice size.

Rent is $1,100 per month which includes heat, hot water and cooking gas. The electric is not included but averages $34-$45 per month with NYSEG. Tenants are responsible for cable, internet and trash tags for trash removal. Rent also includes one off-street, covered, parking spot. There is no laundry on site, but the laundromat is just a few short blocks from the building.

We cannot permit any pets in the apartment, so it is strictly pet free. A 12 month lease is required, along with references, security deposit and first month's rent. The apartment is non-smoking and not furnished.

To see what else we have available, please visit www.tompkinsliving.com/rentals

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5835766)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 West Tompkins Street have any available units?
112 West Tompkins Street has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 112 West Tompkins Street have?
Some of 112 West Tompkins Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 West Tompkins Street currently offering any rent specials?
112 West Tompkins Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 West Tompkins Street pet-friendly?
No, 112 West Tompkins Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ithaca.
Does 112 West Tompkins Street offer parking?
Yes, 112 West Tompkins Street does offer parking.
Does 112 West Tompkins Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 West Tompkins Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 West Tompkins Street have a pool?
No, 112 West Tompkins Street does not have a pool.
Does 112 West Tompkins Street have accessible units?
No, 112 West Tompkins Street does not have accessible units.
Does 112 West Tompkins Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 West Tompkins Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 112 West Tompkins Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 West Tompkins Street does not have units with air conditioning.
