112 West Tompkins Street

microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel parking

Available for a mid June move in, this large Fall Creek apartment is so adorable! It is spacious with 1 bedroom plus a den or office area. The apartment has it's own exterior entrance option, it is on the second floor too. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, the living room and bedroom are both a nice size.



Rent is $1,100 per month which includes heat, hot water and cooking gas. The electric is not included but averages $34-$45 per month with NYSEG. Tenants are responsible for cable, internet and trash tags for trash removal. Rent also includes one off-street, covered, parking spot. There is no laundry on site, but the laundromat is just a few short blocks from the building.



We cannot permit any pets in the apartment, so it is strictly pet free. A 12 month lease is required, along with references, security deposit and first month's rent. The apartment is non-smoking and not furnished.



