Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking furnished

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

105 Valentine Pl Available 08/01/20 Convenient Collegetown Location! - Four bedrooms, and two baths in this charming home, located just steps to Cornell Campus and downtown. Fully furnished. Beautiful hardwood floors, original woodwork, and built-ins. Living room, dining room and kitchen on the first floor. Four bedrooms and a bathroom on the second floor. A study and bath on the third floor. Washer & dryer included. Plenty of off-street parking. Rent is $2500.00 per month and a $2500 security deposit is due in full at the time of lease signing. Call today to schedule your showing!



(RLNE4043263)