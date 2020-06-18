All apartments in Ithaca
Ithaca, NY
105 Valentine Pl
105 Valentine Pl

105 Valentine Place · No Longer Available
Location

105 Valentine Place, Ithaca, NY 14850

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
105 Valentine Pl Available 08/01/20 Convenient Collegetown Location! - Four bedrooms, and two baths in this charming home, located just steps to Cornell Campus and downtown. Fully furnished. Beautiful hardwood floors, original woodwork, and built-ins. Living room, dining room and kitchen on the first floor. Four bedrooms and a bathroom on the second floor. A study and bath on the third floor. Washer & dryer included. Plenty of off-street parking. Rent is $2500.00 per month and a $2500 security deposit is due in full at the time of lease signing. Call today to schedule your showing!

(RLNE4043263)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Valentine Pl have any available units?
105 Valentine Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ithaca, NY.
What amenities does 105 Valentine Pl have?
Some of 105 Valentine Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Valentine Pl currently offering any rent specials?
105 Valentine Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Valentine Pl pet-friendly?
No, 105 Valentine Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ithaca.
Does 105 Valentine Pl offer parking?
Yes, 105 Valentine Pl does offer parking.
Does 105 Valentine Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 105 Valentine Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Valentine Pl have a pool?
No, 105 Valentine Pl does not have a pool.
Does 105 Valentine Pl have accessible units?
No, 105 Valentine Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Valentine Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 Valentine Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Valentine Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 Valentine Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
