All apartments in Dryden
Find more places like 43 South Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dryden, NY
/
43 South Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

43 South Street

43 South Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

43 South Street, Dryden, NY 13053

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Lovely Village Home Available 08/28/20 Available for a late August or early September move in. This single family home sits so nicely off South Street in Dryden, just a few short blocks to the Village's amenities. The home has 2 large bedrooms on the second floor and one small office/den on the first floor. There's a half bath off the office/den and one large bathroom on the second floor. There is a nice size living room that flows into the dining room. The kitchen is also bright and spacious with great cupboard and counter space. Plus-there's an enclosed porch off the kitchen that has washer/dryer hook up and it leads to the back deck and back yard.

$1300/month plus all utilities and water/sewer. Water/sewer is billed quarterly and based completely off the tenant's usage. Two occupants have averaged $55-$65 per month ($165-$195 per quarter). The electric and gas is $165/month with NYSEG. Tenants are also responsible for trash removal and the snow removal of the driveway, but lawn care is included. One cat is permitted, with an additional deposit. We cannot allow dogs at this location.

A 10-12 month lease is necessary. We require references, security deposit and first month's rent. The home is non-furnished and non-smoking.

To see what else we have available, please visit www.tompkinsliving.com

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5897046)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 South Street have any available units?
43 South Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dryden, NY.
What amenities does 43 South Street have?
Some of 43 South Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 South Street currently offering any rent specials?
43 South Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 South Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 43 South Street is pet friendly.
Does 43 South Street offer parking?
Yes, 43 South Street offers parking.
Does 43 South Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43 South Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 South Street have a pool?
No, 43 South Street does not have a pool.
Does 43 South Street have accessible units?
No, 43 South Street does not have accessible units.
Does 43 South Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43 South Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 43 South Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 43 South Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Syracuse, NYIthaca, NYBinghamton, NYBaldwinsville, NY
Northeast Ithaca, NYLiverpool, NYHorseheads, NY
Elmira, NYCortland, NYFayetteville, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Le Moyne CollegeSyracuse University
Cornell UniversitySUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry
Upstate Medical University