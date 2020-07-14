43 South Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking internet access cats allowed dogs allowed

Lovely Village Home Available 08/28/20 Available for a late August or early September move in. This single family home sits so nicely off South Street in Dryden, just a few short blocks to the Village's amenities. The home has 2 large bedrooms on the second floor and one small office/den on the first floor. There's a half bath off the office/den and one large bathroom on the second floor. There is a nice size living room that flows into the dining room. The kitchen is also bright and spacious with great cupboard and counter space. Plus-there's an enclosed porch off the kitchen that has washer/dryer hook up and it leads to the back deck and back yard.



$1300/month plus all utilities and water/sewer. Water/sewer is billed quarterly and based completely off the tenant's usage. Two occupants have averaged $55-$65 per month ($165-$195 per quarter). The electric and gas is $165/month with NYSEG. Tenants are also responsible for trash removal and the snow removal of the driveway, but lawn care is included. One cat is permitted, with an additional deposit. We cannot allow dogs at this location.



A 10-12 month lease is necessary. We require references, security deposit and first month's rent. The home is non-furnished and non-smoking.



To see what else we have available, please visit www.tompkinsliving.com



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5897046)