51 Luxury Apartments for rent in Aquebogue, NY
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Aquebogue
17 Leafy Way
17 Leafy Way, Aquebogue, NY
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 17 Leafy Way in Aquebogue. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Aquebogue
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Jamesport
10 4th Street
10 4th Street, Jamesport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$17,000
2200 sqft
Rented through Labor Day. Impeccable Home on the water. In-ground pool, hot tub. Master Suite- Three bedrooms, two full baths in all. Kayak on private lake walk to sandy bay beach, playground, and close to town. Home affords lots of privacy.
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Jamesport
43 Pye Lane
43 Pye Lane, Jamesport, NY
4 Bedrooms
$13,000
Looking to be directly on a sandy bay beach? This is the opportunity you've been looking for. Ideal location for a summer fun retreat. Waterside deck overlooks bay with wide sweeping views. Outdoor shower. Adjacent to S.
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Jamesport
47 Bayside Ave, Jamesport NY
47 Bayside Avenue, Jamesport, NY
5 Bedrooms
$16,000
1700 sqft
Beach Front Beauty! Ideal Summer Rental- sugar sand beach on Peconic Bay at your front door in private bay front community.
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Jamesport
13 Center Street
13 Center Street, Jamesport, NY
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
2840 sqft
AUGUST available $15,000 for the month 8/1/ to 8/31. Leave the dog days of August behind and kick back.and relax on a private bay beach.
Results within 5 miles of Aquebogue
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
2 Douglas Ct
2 Douglas Court, Hampton Bays, NY
3 Bedrooms
$35,000
Adorable contemporary with heated saltwater pool. Huge Kitchen, high ceilings and tons of natural light. Private partially wooded back yard and close to West Landing Beach. 3 spacious bedrooms and a bonus room a few steps away.
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Flanders
2025 Flanders Rd
2025 Riverhead Hampton Bays Road, Flanders, NY
4 Bedrooms
$33,000
2200 sqft
summer in the woods. This secluded home has beautiful views of nature with no neighbors and a real east end vibe.
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Riverhead
888 Pond View Rd
888 Pond View Road, Riverhead, NY
5 Bedrooms
$13,000
Beautifully Renovated Waterfront Farm Ranch Nestled on over 1/2 Acre of Lush Grounds.
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
18 N Shore Road
18 Shore Road, Hampton Bays, NY
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
3500 sqft
Waterfront Oasis In Lovely Red Cedar Point. Enjoy The Bay Breezes And Have Fun In The Sun In This Spectacular Peconic Bay Home. Large Home With Six Bedrooms And Four Bathrooms. Room For The Whole Family In One Of The Best Locations In The Hamptons.
1 of 10
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Mattituck
3650 Ole Jule Lane
3650 Ole Jule Lane, Mattituck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
Rented the months of July & August. 130Ft. Bulkhead waterfront home on James Creek. Mlt 2.5Ft. Deeded dock accommodates 2 boats. Walk to sandy bay beach.
1 of 30
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
504 Sound Shore Road
504 Sound Shore Road, Suffolk County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
OFF SEASON Soundfront updated 3BR 3Ba home with fabulous sunsets! Recently renovated cape with room for everyone. Master Bedroom ensuite on first floor, 2 bedrooms on second floor.
1 of 20
Last updated July 24 at 10:21pm
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
11 N Shore Rd
11 North Shore Road, Hampton Bays, NY
5 Bedrooms
$50,000
Beautifully appointed water view beach house with five bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, inground pool, rooftop deck for expansive views of peconic bay.beach access right in front of house.
Results within 10 miles of Aquebogue
1 of 29
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Cutchogue
36225 Main Road
36225 Main Road, Cutchogue, NY
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
1825 sqft
Exceptional Historic Cottage With Lush Scenic Courtyard, Fruit Orchards And Vineyard Views.
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Westhampton
9 Sea Breeze Avenue
9 Seabreeze Avenue, Westhampton, NY
3 Bedrooms
$22,000
August Rental?? See it TODAY before July tenant moves in!!! All Inclusive!! Foyer, Living/Dining Rm, Eat in Kitchen, Full Bath, Bedroom, Upper Level, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath.
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
East Quogue
15 Walnut Avenue
15 Walnut Avenue, East Quogue, NY
3 Bedrooms
$38,000
1800 sqft
Charming East Quogue Village home. A stone's throw from Main Street, the Village Green, Hampton Jitney stop and chic little shops in the Hamptons' quaintest hamlet.
1 of 36
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
17 Ludlow Lane
17 Ludlow Lane, Hampton Bays, NY
5 Bedrooms
$65,000
5585 sqft
Picture perfect views of Shinnecock Bay & the Ponquogue Bridge. Enjoy waterfront living with your own private beach. Recently finished new construction with 4 Bedrooms in main section of house with guest quarters above garage with separate entrance.
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Remsenburg - Speonk
13 Sandys Lane
13 Sandys Lane, Remsenburg-Speonk, NY
6 Bedrooms
$27,000
Open, Airy, Lovely 6 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath Contemporary Home On A Private Acre at the end of a Quiet Cul De Sac Features a Heated In-Ground Pool, Tennis Courts, Hot Tub and an Outdoor Shower. Enjoy the Open Floor Plan.
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Westhampton Beach
11 Bridle Path
11 Bridle Path, Westhampton Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
2244 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Need to extend the summer? Enjoy the month of September in this sun filled and spacious 4B open concept home nestled in a quiet WHB neighborhood close to town, shops, restaurants, beaches and train. Privately landscaped .
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
East Quogue
23 Dune Road
23 Dune Road, East Quogue, NY
8 Bedrooms
$75,000
3000 sqft
A Great House and a Great Spot! A Big Ocean Front Beach House with Hot Tub and Pool Too...8 Bedrooms with Great Separation and Open Layout with Great Comfort for a Lot of People! Perfect for Family Wedding Guests etc etc...
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
East Quogue
29 Whiting Road
29 Whiting Road, East Quogue, NY
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
Fabulous house on the water with a beach at the end of the road. House has 4 beds, 3.
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Westhampton Beach
231 Dune Rd
231 Dune Road, Westhampton Beach, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$14,000
Renovated Hotel Room with Microwave and Small Fridge....The Wonderful Bath and Tennis.Sleeps 4. ..Close to New Westhampton Beach Village (No Car Needed) Ocean Access and Tennis! Rent Includes All Utilities..Coffee Pot, Microwave and Small Fridge....
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Westhampton
18 N Quarter Rd
18 North Quarter Road, Westhampton, NY
4 Bedrooms
$55,000
2800 sqft
This 4 bedroom contemporary has all the toys for great summer fun.
1 of 6
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Westhampton Beach
80 Oneck Road
80 Oneck Road, Westhampton Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$11,000
1500 sqft
This Adorable Ranch Is Set In Prime Village Of Westhampton Beach Location. This Cottage Offers Two Bedrooms And Two Baths Living Room With Fireplace, Dining Area And Den. Walk To Main Street.
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
7 Quantuck Bay Road
7 Quantuck Bay Road, Quiogue, NY
3 Bedrooms
$21,000
1770 sqft
Privately sited 3 bedroom/2 bath contemporary is available for the first time. Heated, In-ground pool with spacious deck for summer entertaining. Central air, outdoor shower and garage for all your beach gear.
