3 bedroom apartments
55 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Aquebogue, NY
Aquebogue
1 Unit Available
17 Leafy Way
17 Leafy Way, Aquebogue, NY
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 17 Leafy Way in Aquebogue. View photos, descriptions and more!
Aquebogue
1 Unit Available
43 Willow Street
43 Willow Street, Aquebogue, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
AVAILABLE YEAR ROUND OR SUMMER RENTAL JUNE,JULY & AUGUST. PRIVATE BEACH! Immaculate 3 BR 1 bath ranch in private bay side community. 1 block from private beach . New appliances including Washer & Dryer. Large rear deck. Outdoor shower.
Aquebogue
1 Unit Available
55 Beach Rd
55 Beach Road, Aquebogue, NY
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
1042 sqft
The Great Escape!!! $9000 a month one of kind,three bedrooms, two baths,all amenities, Fully Furnished, Move right in.Light and airy house with open floor plan and private back yard. Close to uncrowded beaches. Quiet community. Kick back and relax.
Results within 1 mile of Aquebogue
Jamesport
1 Unit Available
10 4th Street
10 4th Street, Jamesport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$17,000
2200 sqft
Rented through Labor Day. Impeccable Home on the water. In-ground pool, hot tub. Master Suite- Three bedrooms, two full baths in all. Kayak on private lake walk to sandy bay beach, playground, and close to town. Home affords lots of privacy.
Jamesport
1 Unit Available
64 4th Street
64 4th Street, Jamesport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
1500 sqft
**Update- rented through Labor Day 2020.** Beautifully renovated home in the heart of South Jamesport. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, open floor plan, covered patio overlooking private yard.
Jamesport
1 Unit Available
43 Pye Lane
43 Pye Lane, Jamesport, NY
Looking to be directly on a sandy bay beach? This is the opportunity you've been looking for. Ideal location for a summer fun retreat. Waterside deck overlooks bay with wide sweeping views. Outdoor shower. Adjacent to S.
Jamesport
1 Unit Available
60 Point St
60 Point Street, Jamesport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1010 sqft
Move right into this fully furnished, three bedroom, two bath country charmer with views of Peconic Bay at the end of the road. Light and airy, living room, dining room, galley kitchen outside deck, private yard and of course, outside shower.
Jamesport
1 Unit Available
47 Bayside Ave, Jamesport NY
47 Bayside Avenue, Jamesport, NY
Beach Front Beauty! Ideal Summer Rental- sugar sand beach on Peconic Bay at your front door in private bay front community.
Jamesport
1 Unit Available
13 Center Street
13 Center Street, Jamesport, NY
JUNE JULY AUGUST available. THE GREAT ESCAPE! Spend summer in the sun with your feet in the sand at this four bedroom, three baths house with its own private beach just around the corner. Relax and kick back.
Results within 5 miles of Aquebogue
Jamesport
1 Unit Available
63 Kirby Lane
63 Kirby Lane, Jamesport, NY
Jamesport Beach House - Property Id: 286480 Relax at our Kirby home located in a Beach community with private beach access on a quiet dead end road.
Riverhead
1 Unit Available
888 Pond View Rd
888 Pond View Road, Riverhead, NY
Beautifully Renovated Waterfront Farm Ranch Nestled on over 1/2 Acre of Lush Grounds.
Mattituck
1 Unit Available
3650 Ole Jule Lane
3650 Ole Jule Lane, Mattituck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
Rented the month of August. 130Ft. Bulkhead waterfront home on James Creek. Mlt 2.5Ft. Deeded dock accommodates 2 boats. Walk to sandy bay beach.
Riverhead
1 Unit Available
519 Ostrander Avenue
519 Ostrander Avenue, Riverhead, NY
Two separate 2 Bedroom/1 Bath residences for rent in a legal 2 Family Home in a wonderful downtown location! Separate entrances for both 2 Bedroom units. Great.
Laurel
1 Unit Available
1765 Delmar Drive
1765 Delmar Drive, Laurel, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Comfortable home features large EIK, LR w FP, MBR ensuite, 2 addl br, full ba, office and large enclosed patio from which to enjoy the yard and adjoining farmland. Private association ROW to the beach. Call for video tour.
1 Unit Available
504 Sound Shore Road
504 Sound Shore Road, Suffolk County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
OFF SEASON Soundfront updated 3BR 3Ba home with fabulous sunsets! Recently renovated cape with room for everyone. Master Bedroom ensuite on first floor, 2 bedrooms on second floor.
Riverhead
1 Unit Available
116 Mill Road
116 Mill Road, Riverhead, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Bright 3BR 1.5 BTH Cape Update Close to all. well maintained.
1 Unit Available
525-199 Riverleigh Avenue
525 Riverleigh Ave, Suffolk County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Must Be 55+ Years Old to live here - Subject to park approval tenants must be approved by Riverwoods. Open 2 Br, 2 Bath with eat-in-kichen, Car port and private setting
Hampton Bays
1 Unit Available
18 N Shore Road
18 Shore Road, Hampton Bays, NY
Waterfront Oasis In Lovely Red Cedar Point. Enjoy The Bay Breezes And Have Fun In The Sun In This Spectacular Peconic Bay Home. Large Home With Six Bedrooms And Four Bathrooms. Room For The Whole Family In One Of The Best Locations In The Hamptons.
East Quogue
1 Unit Available
5 Laura Ct
5 Laura Court, East Quogue, NY
september- november rental.....Large Contemporary with pool & tennis! utilities paid by landlord...6 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, master suite, wood floors, CAC, full finished basement with great entertaining space!
Laurel
1 Unit Available
155 Delmar Drive
155 Delmar Drive, Laurel, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1300 sqft
Charming Laurel Country Estates, Comfortable Three Bedroom Ranch. Private Bay Beach for neighborhood residents. Rear yard with deck off the kitchen for outdoor entertaining. Convenient to Mattituck Shopping Center, Cinema, Wineries, and Boating.
Hampton Bays
1 Unit Available
11 N Shore Rd
11 North Shore Road, Hampton Bays, NY
Beautifully appointed water view beach house with five bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, inground pool, rooftop deck for expansive views of peconic bay.beach access right in front of house.
Results within 10 miles of Aquebogue
1 Unit Available
572 Montauk Highway
572 West Montauk Highway, Quiogue, NY
3 Bedrooms
$19,500
2400 sqft
An exception 2 story Cottage. Completely renovated, beautifully furnished and decorated. Every detail has been thought out. And of course perfectly fresh and clean!!! Owner will pay up to $1,500 of utilities per month.
Hampton Bays
1 Unit Available
1 Seacrest Drive
1 Seacrest Drive, Hampton Bays, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
JUST RENOVATED near Meschutt Bay beach, marinas, and beach and tennis club! Enjoy year-round living or great summers at the beach.
Hampton Bays
1 Unit Available
1 Sea Crest Drive
1 Seacrest Dr, Hampton Bays, NY
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
JUST RENOVATED near Meschutt Bay beach, marinas, and beach and tennis club! Enjoy year-round living or great summers at the beach.
