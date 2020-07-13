All apartments in Allegany County
1776 Independence #Jefferson
Last updated July 13 2020 at 5:10 PM

1776 Independence #Jefferson

1776 Independence Road · (315) 796-4741
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1776 Independence Road, Allegany County, NY 14806

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,445

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
Active Adults seeking a lifestyle with a fresh environment, maintenance-free living, tons of community activities, and a fantastic location will find that Schuyler Commons is the best address in the area! With events from lunch and learns to aqua aerobics, and from happy hour to game night, your new neighbors will soon become your new good friends. Walk from your front door over to the clubhouse and your day starts to take shape. Whether you choose an on-site fitness class, take a swim in the in-door pool, join one of the daily community activities, get together with your neighbors, or host your own event, the clubhouse defines the heartbeat of Schuyler Commons & boasts the community spirit that makes our area so special! Rent includes the things that add real value to your life, including indoor and outdoor maintenance, snow removal, heat and central a/c, 24-hour emergency call system, internet/cable, and a pet friendly environment. Each apartment has the features such as washer & dryer, granite countertops, self-cleaning ovens, built-in microwaves, and glass doors leading out to your private patio or balcony. You’ll be happy & proud to call Schuyler Commons home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1776 Independence #Jefferson have any available units?
1776 Independence #Jefferson has a unit available for $1,445 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1776 Independence #Jefferson have?
Some of 1776 Independence #Jefferson's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1776 Independence #Jefferson currently offering any rent specials?
1776 Independence #Jefferson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1776 Independence #Jefferson pet-friendly?
Yes, 1776 Independence #Jefferson is pet friendly.
Does 1776 Independence #Jefferson offer parking?
Yes, 1776 Independence #Jefferson offers parking.
Does 1776 Independence #Jefferson have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1776 Independence #Jefferson offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1776 Independence #Jefferson have a pool?
Yes, 1776 Independence #Jefferson has a pool.
Does 1776 Independence #Jefferson have accessible units?
No, 1776 Independence #Jefferson does not have accessible units.
Does 1776 Independence #Jefferson have units with dishwashers?
No, 1776 Independence #Jefferson does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1776 Independence #Jefferson have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1776 Independence #Jefferson has units with air conditioning.
