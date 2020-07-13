1776 Independence #Jefferson

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage internet access

Active Adults seeking a lifestyle with a fresh environment, maintenance-free living, tons of community activities, and a fantastic location will find that Schuyler Commons is the best address in the area! With events from lunch and learns to aqua aerobics, and from happy hour to game night, your new neighbors will soon become your new good friends. Walk from your front door over to the clubhouse and your day starts to take shape. Whether you choose an on-site fitness class, take a swim in the in-door pool, join one of the daily community activities, get together with your neighbors, or host your own event, the clubhouse defines the heartbeat of Schuyler Commons & boasts the community spirit that makes our area so special! Rent includes the things that add real value to your life, including indoor and outdoor maintenance, snow removal, heat and central a/c, 24-hour emergency call system, internet/cable, and a pet friendly environment. Each apartment has the features such as washer & dryer, granite countertops, self-cleaning ovens, built-in microwaves, and glass doors leading out to your private patio or balcony. You’ll be happy & proud to call Schuyler Commons home!