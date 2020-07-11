Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:28 AM

12 Apartments for rent in Dayton, NV with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Dayton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
630 Champions Drive
630 Champions Drive, Dayton, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1674 sqft
Beautiful Three Bed Two Bath Home Available On The Green on Dayton Golf Course - Don't miss out on this great Three Bedroom, Two bathroom open floor plan home located in a gated community on the Dayton Golf Course.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
134 Pebble
134 Pebble Drive, Dayton, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2558 sqft
This home has it all! - This property has 3 bdrms, 3 car garage plus RV parking, family and living room, downstairs office and A/C for those hot summer days. It has a large yard with deck and views, but no grass or ground cover.
Results within 1 mile of Dayton

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
207 Inverness Ct.
207 Inverness Court, Lyon County, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2107 sqft
Charming 3 Bed 2 Bath Home on the Dayton Valley Golf Course - This spacious 3 bed 2 bath home with split dual master suites is ready for move in.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
103 Palmer Court
103 Palmer Court, Lyon County, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1030 sqft
C Available 07/15/20 Two bedroom, 2 bath upstairs unit, 1 car garage off Dayton Valley Road. This spacious one level unit has a bright, open floor plan with natural light throughout. New flooring and paint.
Results within 10 miles of Dayton

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1858 Walker Dr
1858 Walker Drive, Carson City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1556 sqft
1858 Walker Dr Available 08/01/20 Tri Level House with Lots of Storage! - Tri level home in River Knolls. Garage includes storage & shop. Kitchen includes gas range and built in microwave. Refrigerator and washer/dryer are included.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
3903 Village Drive
3903 Village Drive, Carson City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1128 sqft
Clean townhome located on a corner lot! New paint, vinyl plank and carpet throughout. The townhome also includes a small, patio style backyard. Carson City Property Management to screen and place tenant only.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
150 Manzanita Terr
150 Manzanita Terrace, Carson City, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2429 sqft
Large home on 1 acre of land in Carson City - Carsoncitypm.com Rent: $2,150.00 Deposit: $2,500.00 Application Fee: $35.00 per applicant Available: Immediately Lease Term: 12 months minimum Bedrooms: 4 Bathrooms: 2.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4029 Quinn Drive
4029 Quinn Drive, Carson City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Three Bedroom Home with Amazing Backyard - Adorable three bed two bath home in East Carson City available NOW. This home boasts a large backyard and beautiful attached deck. Brand new flooring and paint throughout the interior of the home.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1240 Partridge
1240 Partridge Drive, Carson City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1280 sqft
1240 Partridge Available 07/15/20 1240 Partridge- 55+ Community - Single story home in Quail Run Resort, Southeast Carson City. Quail Run is an Over 55 Community with an indoor pool, clubhouse and maintenance of front yard included.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
968 CENTERVILLE ST
968 Centerville St, Carson City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1708 sqft
Brand New Home and Available NOW! - Never been lived-in townhouse! Located near the downtown area East of Roop Street & near the main post office. Close to shopping and entertainment.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
602 North Saliman Road
602 North Saliman Road, Carson City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1233 sqft
A lovely town home in downtown Carson City. A short distance the 580 freeway and close to schools and amenities. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home comes with a 2 car garage and is available now. Comes with refrigerator.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Dayton, NV

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Dayton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

