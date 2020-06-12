/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:56 AM
10 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Dayton, NV
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
628 Boulder Circle
628 Boulder Circle, Dayton, NV
Available 07/01/20 Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage home off Dayton Valley Road. This lovely 2,572 square foot home has formal living and dining rooms in addition to the family room and nook. The fourth bedroom can function as an office.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sutro Heights
1 Unit Available
728 Red Jacket Drive
728 Red Jacket Dr, Dayton, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1946 sqft
728 Red Jacket Drive Available 07/15/20 728 Red Jacket Drive Dayton Nevada - 2 Story home in Sutro neighborhood, easy access to Interstate 50, close to shopping/dining. Corner Lot with 3 car garage and low maintenance landscaping.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
630 Champions Drive
630 Champions Drive, Dayton, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1674 sqft
Beautiful Three Bed Two Bath Home Available On The Green on Dayton Golf Course - Don't miss out on this great Three Bedroom, Two bathroom open floor plan home located in a gated community on the Dayton Golf Course.
Results within 1 mile of Dayton
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
207 Inverness Ct.
207 Inverness Court, Lyon County, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2107 sqft
Charming 3 Bed 2 Bath Home on the Dayton Valley Golf Course - This spacious 3 bed 2 bath home with split dual master suites is ready for move in.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:21pm
1 Unit Available
805 Ballybunion Ct.
805 Ballybunion Court, Lyon County, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1996 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom, 3 car garage. Home has new flooring throughout. Home includes bonus room perfect for an office or just extra space! Has a formal dining room along with a fireplace in the family room. Large back yard.
Results within 10 miles of Dayton
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
260-5 Allouette
260 Allouette Way, Carson City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1160 sqft
260-5 Allouette - ALL0260-05** Available 07/01/20 Townhouse with 2 Car Garage! - 2 story townhouse centrally located near freeway access, shopping and downtown. 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
968 CENTERVILLE ST
968 Centerville St, Carson City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1708 sqft
Brand New Home and Available NOW! - Never been lived-in townhouse! Located near the downtown area East of Roop Street & near the main post office. Close to shopping and entertainment.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Hidden Lake
1 Unit Available
2495 Star Pointe
2495 Star Pointe Dr, Washoe County, NV
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2550 sqft
Gracious estate home offered for lease fully furnished. Spend this Summer & Autumn in Reno. AVAILABLE July 1 or sooner. Call for details.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
1024 Westcreek Lane
1024 Westcreek Lane, Carson City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1237 sqft
Welcome to a 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom Northridge single family home. This home features 1,237 sqft on a quiet street. This rental is available for $1,500.00 per month on a 12 month lease. The security deposit is $1,500.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2270 Meadowbrook Lane
2270 Meadowbrook Lane, Carson City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1310 sqft
Clean and ready 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage and perfect yard! Large living and dining room space. One small dog negotiable with additional deposit and monthly fee. No cats. Tenant pays all utilities (power, gas, water/sewer, trash).