8 Apartments for rent in Tuckerton, NJ with washer-dryer

Last updated October 30 at 08:15pm
Bartlett Landing
27 Santa Cruz Rd, Tuckerton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1541 sqft
Nestled in scenic South Jersey, Bartlett Landing features 2 bedroom homes for rent in Tuckerton, NJ right off US Highway 9.
16 Alexandra Way
16 Alexandra Way, Ocean County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Property is not available until September.
39 Pebble Beach Lane
39 Pebble Beach Lane, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
End unit two story townhouse with 2 bedrooms & 2.5 baths in the desirable Tall Timbers community with attached garage & bonus room. Enjoy the pool (6 badges included), basketball & tennis courts (very close to unit).
574 Nautilus Dr
574 Nautilus Drive, Ocean Acres, NJ
5 Bedrooms
Ask
7 Bedrooms
Ask
574 Nautilus Dr - Property Id: 271734 Come take a look at this spacious 5 bedroom 2 bathroom Ocean Acres Colonial. Electric baseboard heat, electric cooking, public water/sewer. Fenced backyard and enclosed porch.
1048 JENNIFER LANE
1048 Jennifer Lane, Beach Haven West, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1790 sqft
THIS IS A WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL. Are you Dreaming of a vacation at the jersey shore?? This house is for you. Four bedrooms, three baths, kitchen, dining room, take your coffee out onto the deck in the back and look down the lagoon to the morning sun.
885 Sandy Circle
885 Sandy Circle, Ocean Acres, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1410 sqft
4 bed 2 full bath home in Ocean Acres section of Manahawkin available for July 31st occupancy. Large living rm dining rm combo, washer and dryer, 1 car garage and fenced in backyard.
3 ELM ROAD
3 Elm Rd, Ocean Acres, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1568 sqft
Year round rental in Manahawkin's Fawn Lakes Active Adult Community featuring 2 bedrooms with 2 full baths.
1152 FATHOM AVE.
1152 Fathom Avenue, Ocean Acres, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Ranch styled home for year round rental. 3 bedrooms 1 bath with fenced in rear yard. Home has solar electric panels,gas heat washer,dryer,micro wave, ceiling fans and stove. Hardwood floors in LR,Kitchen and hallway. Bedrooms have carpets.
