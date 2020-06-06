All apartments in Singac
Find more places like 240 MAIN ST UNIT 311.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Singac, NJ
/
240 MAIN ST UNIT 311
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:09 PM

240 MAIN ST UNIT 311

240 Main St · (973) 785-8420
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Singac
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

240 Main St, Singac, NJ 07424
Singac

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 311 · Avail. now

$2,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
NYC living in Little Falls! Upon walking into this condo you will immediately be transfixed by this fully updated breathtaking unit. Features include brick walls, a completely renovated kitchen with breakfast bar (Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances,tile backsplash), stunningly renovated bathrooms, hardwood floors, direct fall views, walk-in closet, laundry room, and covered garage parking. Amenities at The Mill include pool, gym, tennis courts, and a walking/jogging path! NJ Transit bus and train are directly across the street for easy commute to NYC and Hoboken!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 MAIN ST UNIT 311 have any available units?
240 MAIN ST UNIT 311 has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 240 MAIN ST UNIT 311 have?
Some of 240 MAIN ST UNIT 311's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 MAIN ST UNIT 311 currently offering any rent specials?
240 MAIN ST UNIT 311 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 MAIN ST UNIT 311 pet-friendly?
No, 240 MAIN ST UNIT 311 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Singac.
Does 240 MAIN ST UNIT 311 offer parking?
Yes, 240 MAIN ST UNIT 311 offers parking.
Does 240 MAIN ST UNIT 311 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 240 MAIN ST UNIT 311 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 MAIN ST UNIT 311 have a pool?
Yes, 240 MAIN ST UNIT 311 has a pool.
Does 240 MAIN ST UNIT 311 have accessible units?
No, 240 MAIN ST UNIT 311 does not have accessible units.
Does 240 MAIN ST UNIT 311 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 240 MAIN ST UNIT 311 has units with dishwashers.
Does 240 MAIN ST UNIT 311 have units with air conditioning?
No, 240 MAIN ST UNIT 311 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 240 MAIN ST UNIT 311?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mountain View Crossing
650 NJ-23
Singac, NJ 07470

Similar Pages

Singac 1 BedroomsSingac 2 Bedrooms
Singac Accessible ApartmentsSingac Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Singac Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ
Hackensack, NJMorristown, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJFort Lee, NJEnglewood, NJRiverdale, NJSloatsburg, NYIselin, NJRockaway, NJ
Palisades Park, NJPaterson, NJGarwood, NJWoodland Park, NJHawthorne, NJButler, NJCliffside Park, NJGarfield, NJNew City, NYRahway, NJPassaic, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity