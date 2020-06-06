240 MAIN ST UNIT 311

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

NYC living in Little Falls! Upon walking into this condo you will immediately be transfixed by this fully updated breathtaking unit. Features include brick walls, a completely renovated kitchen with breakfast bar (Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances,tile backsplash), stunningly renovated bathrooms, hardwood floors, direct fall views, walk-in closet, laundry room, and covered garage parking. Amenities at The Mill include pool, gym, tennis courts, and a walking/jogging path! NJ Transit bus and train are directly across the street for easy commute to NYC and Hoboken!