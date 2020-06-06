240 MAIN ST UNIT 311

Amenities
NYC living in Little Falls! Upon walking into this condo you will immediately be transfixed by this fully updated breathtaking unit. Features include brick walls, a completely renovated kitchen with breakfast bar (Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances,tile backsplash), stunningly renovated bathrooms, hardwood floors, direct fall views, walk-in closet, laundry room, and covered garage parking. Amenities at The Mill include pool, gym, tennis courts, and a walking/jogging path! NJ Transit bus and train are directly across the street for easy commute to NYC and Hoboken!