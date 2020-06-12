/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020
149 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pomona, NJ
Pomona
1 Unit Available
274 W Koch Ave
274 West Koch Avenue, Pomona, NJ
Updated 2 story home with 6 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, full unfinished basement, front porch, large rear yard, off street parking. Close to public transportation, restaurants, shopping and Stockton University. No Pets Allowed.
Pomona
1 Unit Available
404 Nectar Avenue
404 South Nectar Avenue, Pomona, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
COLLEGE RENTAL, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, finished basement with 2 additional rooms, newer appliances, washer and dryer, deck, minutes from Stockton University, parking pad with plenty of room, lawn care included in rent.
Pomona
1 Unit Available
284 W KOCH AVENUE
284 West Koch Avenue, Pomona, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED 3 BEDROOM HOME ON LARGE FENCED LOT IN A GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD WITH LIVING ROOM w/ WOOD BURNING STOVE, EAT-IN-KITCHEN w/ OAK CABINETS, LAMINATE FLOORS, LARGE FENCED YARD AND MORE!
Pomona
1 Unit Available
324 MEADOWS DRIVE
324 Meadows Dr, Pomona, NJ
BEAUTIFUL ALL NEW REMODELED SPACIOUS LUXURY HOME WITH EVERY AMENITY IN A GREAT FAMILY NEIGHBORHOOD! LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, GOURMET EAT-IN-ISLAND-KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND GRANITE COUNTERS, GREAT ROOM, MASTERSUITE WITH JACUZZI
Results within 5 miles of Pomona
1 Unit Available
569 Stonewall Drive
569 Stonewall Drive, Smithville, NJ
Available 07/15/20 Single Family Home Historic Smithville - Property Id: 69490 Spacious 4 bed /3 full bath single family home available 7/15/2020. Eat in kitchen, dark walnut floors in living room and dining room.
1 Unit Available
613 London Court II
613 London Court II, Atlantic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1956 sqft
Large Townhouse with 1956 sq ft of living space. Three Bedrooms 2.5 Baths, Large Master Bedroom has extended room for Home Office or Work Out Room. Sliders from the Kitchen to a large 6' vinyl fenced patio area.
1 Unit Available
26 E Church Street
26 E Church St, Absecon, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
This 1,000 square foot, 3 bed, 1 bath, 1st floor apartment is perfect for you! The quiet and safety of this neighborhood has made it one of Absecon's best kept secrets.
1 Unit Available
812 Church St
812 Church Street, Pleasantville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Three bedroom rancher single family home for rent. Large living room with wood burning stove, hardwood floors in bedrooms, large kitchen, washer and dryer in utility room. Large yard with driveway, mostly fenced in yard for privacy. Nice curb appeal.
1 Unit Available
2747 Fire Road
2747 Fire Road, Atlantic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Egg Harbor Township Single Family Home- Renovated 3 bedrooms 1.5 bathroom house. All Redone with new paint, new flooring and new appliances.
Mount Pleasant
1 Unit Available
143 Brighton Ave
143 Brighton Avenue, Pleasantville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Large 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath house with yard, driveway, basement, washer, dryer, central AC. Beautiful Kitchen with gas stove, double door fridge, microwave and dishwasher. First floor bedroom with full bathroom.
1 Unit Available
300 Dennis Drive
300 Dennis Drive, Atlantic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
3 bedroom, 1 bath, great condition, split level, huge family room downstairs, large lot, minutes from Stockton College. All applicants must go through Galloway Real Estate application process.
1 Unit Available
725 West White Horse Pike
725 West White Horse Pike, Atlantic County, NJ
Single Family Home for rent on nice lot Completely Renovated 4 Bedroom home with privet yard, detached garage and basement with hookup for washer / Dryer If interested please click this link to apply: https://mi1.managebuilding.
1 Unit Available
50 E Mockingbird Way
50 Mockingbird Way, Smithville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
AWESOME RENTAL OPP! Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.
1 Unit Available
2608 Grange Ct # 2608
2608 Grange Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
Timber Glen in Mays Landing off Wrangleboro. Really nice 3 bedroom townhouse. 1st. Floor, large living room, laundry, power room, eating area and kitchen with sliders to outdoor area. New carpet in whole house, tile in kitchen.
1 Unit Available
3202 Falcon Ct
3202 Falcon Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,138
1700 sqft
3202 Falcon Court is a beautiful 1,700 sq. ft., 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome. Inside, you’ll find spacious walk-in closets, cathedral ceilings, a full-size laundry room, gourmet kitchens, spa-like bathrooms & more.
1 Unit Available
150 Bayview Dr
150 Bayview Drive, Absecon, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
Available June 1, 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch, living room with hdwd floors, titled kitchen with granite counter tops, tiled bath, full basement with washer & dryer, fenced in yard.
Atlantic City Estates
1 Unit Available
827 Marlborough ave
827 Marlborough Avenue, Absecon, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
827 Marlborough ave in Absecon
1 Unit Available
706 SCARBOROUGH DRIVE
706 Scarborough Drive, Atlantic County, NJ
BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM AND 2.
1 Unit Available
553 S SHORE ROAD
553 South Shore Road, Absecon, NJ
GRAND 3 STORY HOME ON 1/2 ACRE WITH 6 BEDROOMS & 3.
1 Unit Available
706 CHANESE LANE
706 East Chanese Lane, Atlantic County, NJ
REMODELED 5 BEDROOM AND 2 BATH ONE LEVEL HOME WITH LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, KITCHEN, LAUNDRY ROOM, FAMILY ROOM AND BASEMENT.
Waterfront District
1 Unit Available
44 E FLORAL AVENUE
44 East Floral Avenue, Pleasantville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
GORGEOUS NEW CONSTRUCTION LUXURY HOME 4 BLOCKS FROM NORTHFIELD ON A LARGE PRIVATE CORNER HOMESITE FACING PRIVATE WOODS FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS AND 2.
Mount Pleasant
1 Unit Available
250 MALLARD LANE
250 Mallard Ln, Pleasantville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
BAYFRONT! BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS THREE LEVEL 3 BEDROOM AND 2.
Results within 10 miles of Pomona
27 Units Available
Hamilton Greene
3401 Montgomery Dr, Mays Landing, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1325 sqft
This community is convenient to Hamilton Mall's shopping, dining and entertainment options. The pet-friendly community offers residents a tennis court, clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and full range of appliances.
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
132 N Sacramento Ave
132 North Sacramento Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
1773 sqft
WONDERFUL LOCATION! Summer Rental for June only @$9,000, July & August potentially available. Completely renovated in 2018, shore house with a newer kitchen and appliances. Features 3 Bedroom,2.
