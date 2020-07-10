/
apartments with washer dryer
10 Apartments for rent in Ocean Acres, NJ with washer-dryer
Contact for Availability
574 Nautilus Dr
574 Nautilus Drive, Ocean Acres, NJ
5 Bedrooms
Ask
7 Bedrooms
Ask
574 Nautilus Dr - Property Id: 271734 Come take a look at this spacious 5 bedroom 2 bathroom Ocean Acres Colonial. Electric baseboard heat, electric cooking, public water/sewer. Fenced backyard and enclosed porch.
1 Unit Available
885 Sandy Circle
885 Sandy Circle, Ocean Acres, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1410 sqft
4 bed 2 full bath home in Ocean Acres section of Manahawkin available for July 31st occupancy. Large living rm dining rm combo, washer and dryer, 1 car garage and fenced in backyard.
1 Unit Available
3 ELM ROAD
3 Elm Rd, Ocean Acres, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1568 sqft
Year round rental in Manahawkin's Fawn Lakes Active Adult Community featuring 2 bedrooms with 2 full baths.
1 Unit Available
1152 FATHOM AVE.
1152 Fathom Avenue, Ocean Acres, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Ranch styled home for year round rental. 3 bedrooms 1 bath with fenced in rear yard. Home has solar electric panels,gas heat washer,dryer,micro wave, ceiling fans and stove. Hardwood floors in LR,Kitchen and hallway. Bedrooms have carpets.
Results within 5 miles of Ocean Acres
1 Unit Available
72 Illinois Avenue
72 Illinois Avenue, Waretown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
864 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom home, near Barnegat Bay. Central Heat and a/c. Washer and Dryer, Gas cooking . Fenced in yard with shed, large deck. Owner will take care of lawn. Cable, Water, Sewer, Gas and Electric are customers responsibility.
Results within 10 miles of Ocean Acres
Verified
Contact for Availability
Bartlett Landing
27 Santa Cruz Rd, Tuckerton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1541 sqft
Nestled in scenic South Jersey, Bartlett Landing features 2 bedroom homes for rent in Tuckerton, NJ right off US Highway 9.
1 Unit Available
336 E LACEY ROAD
336 East Lacey Road, Forked River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,900
720 sqft
Lacey Township- A wonderful opportunity to own a waterfront condo with boat slip. This updated and upgraded 1 bedroom is ready for a new owner. This end unit has so much to offer.
Contact for Availability
818 Windsor Street
818 Windsor Street, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ready for 7/1 move-in! Unpack & feel comfortable in this roomy rental home! This home is suits all types of renters. Located near Parkway and also easy access to grocery & conveniences. Great for commuters! New vinyl plank floors, freshly painted.
1 Unit Available
1048 JENNIFER LANE
1048 Jennifer Lane, Beach Haven West, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1790 sqft
THIS IS A WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL. Are you Dreaming of a vacation at the jersey shore?? This house is for you. Four bedrooms, three baths, kitchen, dining room, take your coffee out onto the deck in the back and look down the lagoon to the morning sun.
1 Unit Available
16 Alexandra Way
16 Alexandra Way, Ocean County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Property is not available until September.
