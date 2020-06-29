Amenities
Welcome to Georgetown Apartments where comfort meets convenience. Our
garden style apartments in North Brunswick, NJ are located in close
proximity to Rutgers University, RWJ Hospital, UMDNJ and Saint Peters.
Convenient to Route 27 and Route 1 and with a bus line to NYC right at our
corner, residents enjoy easy transit options from our tranquil community. \n\nOur newly renovated apartments feature stylish kitchens with stainless
steel appliances and updated bathrooms. Choose from 1 Bedroom or 2 Bedroom apartments with spacious layouts and superior amenities. Browse our thoughtfully
designed floor plans and elegant upgrades and amenities and contact us
today to schedule your personal tour. Our dedicated team is committed to
the comfort of our residents and is waiting to welcome you home.\n\nour renovated apartments feature stainless steel appliances, ceramic tiles
and hardwood floors.\n\nSituated just off Rt 27 and close to Robert Wood Johnson University
Hospital and Rutgers University, Georgetown Apartments is central to many
North Brunswick attractions and hotspots.\n\nEnjoy private entrances, community picnic area and playground and on-site
laundry facilities. Professionally managed and serviced with care,
Georgetown Apartments has all the extras youre looking for.\n\nOur spacious apartment floor plans feature ample closet space and hardwood
floors throughout. Choose from 1 Bedroom or 2 Bedroom layouts with eat in
kitchens or separate dining rooms.