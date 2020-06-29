Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access playground

Welcome to Georgetown Apartments where comfort meets convenience. Our

garden style apartments in North Brunswick, NJ are located in close

proximity to Rutgers University, RWJ Hospital, UMDNJ and Saint Peters.

Convenient to Route 27 and Route 1 and with a bus line to NYC right at our

corner, residents enjoy easy transit options from our tranquil community.



Our newly renovated apartments feature stylish kitchens with stainless

steel appliances and updated bathrooms. Choose from 1 Bedroom or 2 Bedroom apartments with spacious layouts and superior amenities. Browse our thoughtfully

designed floor plans and elegant upgrades and amenities and contact us

today to schedule your personal tour. Our dedicated team is committed to

the comfort of our residents and is waiting to welcome you home.



our renovated apartments feature stainless steel appliances, ceramic tiles

and hardwood floors.



Situated just off Rt 27 and close to Robert Wood Johnson University

Hospital and Rutgers University, Georgetown Apartments is central to many

North Brunswick attractions and hotspots.



Enjoy private entrances, community picnic area and playground and on-site

laundry facilities. Professionally managed and serviced with care,

Georgetown Apartments has all the extras youre looking for.



Our spacious apartment floor plans feature ample closet space and hardwood

floors throughout. Choose from 1 Bedroom or 2 Bedroom layouts with eat in

kitchens or separate dining rooms.