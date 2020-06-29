All apartments in North Brunswick
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:19 AM

Georgetown Apartments

1470-I Oaktree Drive · (732) 783-5316
logo
Rent Special
SUMMER SPECIAL! Pay ONLY a $399 Security Deposit! *Limited Time Offer *Approved applicants must move-in by August 14, 2020.
Location

1470-I Oaktree Drive, North Brunswick, NJ 08902

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1425J · Avail. Aug 4

$1,424

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 1425G · Avail. Sep 7

$1,444

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 1430L · Avail. now

$1,514

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1435J · Avail. Aug 7

$1,699

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Georgetown Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
playground
Welcome to Georgetown Apartments where comfort meets convenience. Our
garden style apartments in North Brunswick, NJ are located in close
proximity to Rutgers University, RWJ Hospital, UMDNJ and Saint Peters.
Convenient to Route 27 and Route 1 and with a bus line to NYC right at our
corner, residents enjoy easy transit options from our tranquil community. \n\nOur newly renovated apartments feature stylish kitchens with stainless
steel appliances and updated bathrooms. Choose from 1 Bedroom or 2 Bedroom apartments with spacious layouts and superior amenities. Browse our thoughtfully
designed floor plans and elegant upgrades and amenities and contact us
today to schedule your personal tour. Our dedicated team is committed to
the comfort of our residents and is waiting to welcome you home.\n\nour renovated apartments feature stainless steel appliances, ceramic tiles
and hardwood floors.\n\nSituated just off Rt 27 and close to Robert Wood Johnson University
Hospital and Rutgers University, Georgetown Apartments is central to many
North Brunswick attractions and hotspots.\n\nEnjoy private entrances, community picnic area and playground and on-site
laundry facilities. Professionally managed and serviced with care,
Georgetown Apartments has all the extras youre looking for.\n\nOur spacious apartment floor plans feature ample closet space and hardwood
floors throughout. Choose from 1 Bedroom or 2 Bedroom layouts with eat in
kitchens or separate dining rooms.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 for first applicant $25 for any other
Deposit: 1st months rent - 1.5 times first months rent
Move-in Fees: $50
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $250
limit: 1
rent:
restrictions: 25lbs, no aggressive breeds
Dogs
rent: $25
Cats
rent: $15
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Georgetown Apartments have any available units?
Georgetown Apartments has 9 units available starting at $1,424 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Georgetown Apartments have?
Some of Georgetown Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Georgetown Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Georgetown Apartments is offering the following rent specials: SUMMER SPECIAL! Pay ONLY a $399 Security Deposit! *Limited Time Offer *Approved applicants must move-in by August 14, 2020.
Is Georgetown Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Georgetown Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Georgetown Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Georgetown Apartments offers parking.
Does Georgetown Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Georgetown Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Georgetown Apartments have a pool?
No, Georgetown Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Georgetown Apartments have accessible units?
No, Georgetown Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Georgetown Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Georgetown Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Georgetown Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Georgetown Apartments has units with air conditioning.
