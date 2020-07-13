Apartment List
NJ
lawrenceville
apartments with parking
67 Apartments for rent in Lawrenceville, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lawrenceville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi...
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
17 Units Available
The Mercer at Lawrence Station
100 Avalon Way, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,785
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1390 sqft
Quiet apartment complex located in the heart of Mercer County with a fitness center, heated swimming pool and sundeck. Units feature wall-to-wall carpeting, breakfast bars, gourmet kitchens and more.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
84 Units Available
eaves Lawrenceville
1000 Town Court South, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,448
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,584
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1419 sqft
Spacious, air conditioned units with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Kitchen appliances including microwave, dishwasher and ice maker. Patio/balcony, green community, playground, tennis court and pool.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
Berkshire Stewards Crossing
1000 Stewards Crossing Way, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,545
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and full-sized washer and dryer are available in each unit. On-site amenities feature valet trash service and pool with Wi-Fi and outdoor lounge. Near the Loveless Nature Preserve and I-95.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
19 GALLO COURT
19 Gallo Ct, Lawrenceville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1848 sqft
3 BEDROOMS / 2.5 BATHS + BONUS ROOM townhouse within the center of Lawrenceville- Pennington- Ewing - Princeton -Hopewell circle.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
19 BARCLAY COURT
19 Barclay Ct, Lawrenceville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1236 sqft
Get ready for this totally updated and Freshly painted 2 bedroom second floor condo located in the sought after Manors of Lawrenceville community, near shopping , walking trails, community pool, nicely maintained grounds.
Results within 1 mile of Lawrenceville

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
2 VANDERVEER DR
2 Vanderveer Drive, Mercer County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
APPLICATION HAS BEEN ACCEPTED! Welcome home to this large 5 bed 3.5 bath custom split level in the desirable Lawrence Twp.

Last updated March 28 at 10:56pm
1 Unit Available
222 COLT STREET
222 Colt St, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2080 sqft
Great end-unit townhouse with lots of sunlight is now available for rent in sought-after Brandon Farms.
Results within 5 miles of Lawrenceville
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
8 Units Available
Carlton Apartments
125-A2 W Farrell Ave, Pennington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
1075 sqft
Located near highways 295 and 195. These recently renovated apartments feature superior finishes and upgrades. On-site pool, laundry facilities and sundeck. Updated appliances in each home.
Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
47 Units Available
Franklin Park
The Crossings at Hamilton Station
900 Grand Central Drive, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,573
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,158
1449 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now Leasing brand new 3 BR Townhomes and 1 & 2 BR Apartments. The Crossings at Hamilton Station, located in prestigious Hamilton and minutes away from Princeton, presents a fabulous location that offers the ultimate in commuting convenience.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
326 Masterson Ct.
326 Masterson Ct, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1573 sqft
Condo for rent - Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with fireplace for rent. included parking, and laundry in the unit. nice community conveniently located. Available 6/1/20 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5818073)

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
111 Laning Ave
111 Laning Avenue, Pennington, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
3165 sqft
111 Laning Ave Available 07/15/20 Your search for the perfect home is over! - Tucked away in picturesque Pennington along a quiet, tree-lined street, a stunning new quality constructed home is unveiled, piquing the interest of all who pass by.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
152 FOUNTAYNE LANE
152 Fountayne Lane, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2011 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in desirable Liberty Green! This home features a full finished basement and attached one car garage. Enjoy the beautiful kitchen with views of the private back yard.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
83 TITUS MILL ROAD
83 Titus Mill Road, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1080 sqft
This roomy open floor plan 3 bedroom rental is the front half of a ranch house on a rural Hopewell Township road. The washer and dryer are in the full basement with a half bath.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
14 WILKINSON WAY
14 Wilkinson Way, Princeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1926 sqft
TURN-KEY TOWNHOME in Washington Oaks offers sophisticated use of space. Step into the airy, light-filled, two-story foyer with a twice-turned staircase and hardwood floors as far as you can see.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
3550 PRINCETON PIKE
3550 Princeton Pike, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1344 sqft
Come and see this beautiful 3 bedroom ranch situated on an acre of land. In addition to the 3 bedrooms, the house has two full baths and a breezeway with a blue stone floor and sliding glass doors.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
4 BLAKE DRIVE
4 Blake Dr, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2312 sqft
Biggest and beautiful model "Ellsworth" in Hopewell Grant community with 2312 square feet of living area with lots of upgrades.Kitchen with 42 inch cabinets and tiled floor. Two sided gas fireplace in living room/family room.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
77 WESTERLY ROAD
77 Westerly Road, Princeton, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
3193 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED PRINCETON HOME IN DESIRABLE WESTERN SECTION! This stunning 5 bedroom / 3 bath brick home offers gorgeous curb appeal, a modern interior loaded with high-end finishes, and a beautiful back yard.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
20 WILKINSON WAY
20 Wilkinson Way, Princeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1926 sqft
Spectacular updated 1926 sq ft furnished town home with walk-out finished basement. Bright open floor plan with grand 2-story foyer. Brazilian Cherry hardwood floors throughout the entire lower level.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
1311 SIERRA DRIVE
1311 Sierra Drive, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1241 sqft
4 year LUXURY CONDO on 1st floor End Unit: 4 MIN WALK FROM HAMILTON TRAIN STATION : 2 bed/2 full bath, with carpet.

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
119 COMMONWEALTH COURT
119 Commonwealth Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1138 sqft
FIRST FLOOR BELVEDERE MODEL in desirable Canal Pointe. Freshly painted 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo with newer Stain-Resistant Carpeting throughout.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
252 BRINLEY DRIVE
252 Brinley Dr, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2312 sqft
Popular and spacious Ellsworth model in Hopewell Grant with 3BR 2.5 BA and two-car garage. The central entry foyer opens into the Dining Room and Living Room with a 2-way gas fireplace with marble surround and mantle.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
203 BRINLEY DRIVE
203 Brinley Dr, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1960 sqft
This is an elegent, nicely upgraded Davenport model situated on a private lot. The home features hardwood flooring in most of the first floor, upgraded gas fireplace, fan & light fixture in Living room.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
45 COLONIAL LAKE DRIVE
45 Colonial Lake Drive, Mercer County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2702 sqft
Beautiful home in Colonial Lakelands with breath taking views of the lake from many rooms. Available Sept 11 for the new occupants. The home is currently occupied so please call LISTING AGENT to schedule showing.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
303 TRINITY COURT
303 Trinity Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1054 sqft
Nicely Updated with newer windows through out in the sough after Arbor Model 2 Bedroom condo, Vaulted ceilings, Freshly painted and Newly carpeted.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lawrenceville, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lawrenceville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

