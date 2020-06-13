Apartment List
/
NJ
/
lakewood
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:02 AM

197 Apartments for rent in Lakewood, NJ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 25 at 06:59pm
Contact for Availability
Dutchtown Manor
1309 A River Ave, Lakewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
950 sqft
If You are Looking for a Convenient LifestyleYou Have Found It at Dutchtown Manor Apartments.
Results within 5 miles of Lakewood
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
1 Unit Available
Brick Gardens
2747 Hooper Ave, Leisure Village East, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,265
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AT BRICK GARDENS YOU'LL DISCOVER TOTALLY RENOVATED APARTMENTS with spacious floorplans that will enable you to stretch out, and at such a reasonable price, you'll have money left in your budget.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
3 Units Available
Woodmere Apartments
2135 W County Line Rd, Ocean County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Woodmere Apartments was created for those who know what they want out of life! Our elegant homes of distinction provide carefree living with personalized service. You'll be surrounded by natural beauty and vitality.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
1 Unit Available
Pineview
2250 W County Line Rd, Vista Center, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
714 sqft
Convenience and affordability awaits at Pineview Apartments. Located just a short drive from Rt.195 and the Garden State Parkway, Pineview Apartments is close to school, shopping, restaurants and some of New Jersey's greatest recreation areas.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1806 Scarlet Oak Avenue
1806 Scarlet Oak Avenue, Toms River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,450
640 sqft
Lovely maintained 1 Bedroom ground floor unit for annual lease. Full appliance package with laundry. Spacious rooms with slider off living room that leads out to a nice patio with park-like grounds. Access to community pool and other amenities.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
479 Georgia Tavern Rd
479 Georgia Tavern Road, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 br 2 full bath ranch - Property Id: 295038 Beautiful newly redone ranch style single family home for rent. All appliances new, septic 1 year old, new hot water heater.

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1884 Lanes Mill Rd
1884 Lanes Mill Road, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1300 sqft
Available 06/15/20 TOTALLY UPDATED RENTAL - Property Id: 289169 DON'T LOOK ANY FURTHER THIS BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED TOWNHOUSE FEATURES 2 NICE SIZE BEDROOMS 1.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1 MARTA COURT
1 Marta Court, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1811 sqft
Lions Head South Adult Community - Expanded Hawthorne Model Located on a Large Corner Lot. New ''Wood'' Laminate Floors in the Eat in Kitchen, Family Room, Halls and Master Bedroom. Open Floor Plan.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
4 Eagle Court
4 Max Place, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1276 sqft
Nicely renovated 2 BR/ 1.5 bath townhome located in the Windmill Club in Howell. Freshly painted with new carpets throughout. New kitchen w/ new appliances and counters .. Laundry room off kitchen w new washer and dryer..

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
527 Sophee Lane
527 Sophee Ln, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Beautiful Covington Village 55+ Adult Community. End unit, Caspian model. Two bedroom with 2 full baths. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, 42'' cabinets and opens up to the living room.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
331 Brookfield Drive
331 Brookfield Drive, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
Great Townhouse in Excellent Condition. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and transportation.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
15 Amy Court
15 Amy Court, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1315 sqft
Not your typical condo! Beautifully updated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath with 1 car garage Townhouse in Sutton Village.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
413 Stallion Circle W
413 Stallion Cir W, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1208 sqft
Gabrielle Run is now leasing for September occupancy! This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment home is located on the ground floor.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
17 Morningside Court
17 Morningside Court, Leisure Village East, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1863 sqft
Prime Location! Exceptional 3 bedroom, 2 bath Danberry model with open floor plan and 2 car garage. Walking distance to clubhouse, golf, tennis, bocce, shuffleboard, fitness center, indoor and outdoor pools.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
2474 Holly Hill Road
2474 Holly Hill Road, Ocean County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
Not your typical Bi-level! This beautiful home, in sought-after Holly Oaks, boasts pretty much *brand new* everything! Lots of love added to this home over the past year, starting with a brand new septic system, a full, new, high-end appliance

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
235 Sophee Lane
235 Sophee Ln, Ocean County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,275
Fabulous 1 Bedroom Condo in Adult 55+community in pristine conditionThis Abbey model features Kitchen with breakfast bar easy access to Washer, Dryer.New Refrigerator, Freshly painted, brand new neutral carpeting .

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
535 Sophee Lane
535 Sophee Ln, Ocean County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Pristine one bedroom in a Adult Community55+ upscale community featuring hardwood floors throughout dining/living and foyer and kitchen.42 '' kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops,breakfas area, convenient washer, dryer.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
570 LABANNA COURT
570 Labanna Court, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
Virtual Tour Available! 2 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Baths - Beautiful Townhouse located in Evergreen Woods. Recently upgraded kitchen and bathrooms. Great outdoor deck with view of the pool. Partially finished basement.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
843 Inverness Court
843 Inverness Court, Leisure Village East, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
MOVE IN CONDITION NEW WINDOWS NEW LAMINATE FLOORING ALL NEW APPLIANCES MOVE IN READY

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1924 Fiddlers
1924 Fiddlers Run, Toms River, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
4003 sqft
QUALITY of LIFE! GET OUT of the CITY and COME TO BEAUTIFUL TOMS RIVER! LEASE this Gorgeous Spacious Brick Front Colonial; 4,000 sq.ft of living space. 9 ft ceilings throughout the house; 2 story Family Room and Foyer.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
15 Yellowstone Drive
15 Yellowstone Drive, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Charming rental, 2 bedroom/1 bathroom Newport Model located in Holiday City Silverton. Home will feature an updated kitchen, updated flooring through out home, updated bathroom, and a beautiful patio area out back perfect for summer time bbqs.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
6 Liverpool Court
6 Liverpool Court, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1578 sqft
Welcome to 6 Liverpool Ct , a beautiful and well maintained home . With over 1500 sq ft, This 3 BEDROOM, 2 NEWLY REDONE BATHROOMS ranch is situated on an amazing and quiet CUL-DE-SAC. Updated kitchen with GRANITE counter-tops.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
14 New Castle Street
14 New Castle Street, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Immaculate 3 level 3BDR, 2.5 Bath Townhome. Best location in development backing up to a private wooded backyard WALKING DISTANCE to Tennis Courts! Upgraded kitchen Corian counter tops & Cherry Cabinets leading out to a Trex deck.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
100 N New Prospect Road
100 North New Prospect Road, Ocean County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
Spacious Bi-Level with 5 bedrooms and 2 full baths. House is sitting on an acre of property and features hardwood floors, newer carpets, newer sliding doors and gas heat. Great location, close to major highways. Sorry, No pets (no exceptions).
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Lakewood, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lakewood renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLakewood 3 BedroomsLakewood Apartments with Balcony
Lakewood Apartments with GymLakewood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Apartments with Pool
Lakewood Apartments with Washer-DryerLakewood Dog Friendly ApartmentsLakewood Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJToms River, NJTrenton, NJPlainfield, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJHighland Park, NJ
Perth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJOld Bridge, NJLinden, NJWoodbridge, NJMatawan, NJAvenel, NJWestfield, NJSouth Plainfield, NJCarteret, NJNorth Plainfield, NJ
Spring Lake Heights, NJTinton Falls, NJColonia, NJSouth River, NJFords, NJKeyport, NJMetuchen, NJHamilton Square, NJEatontown, NJRed Bank, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
Princeton UniversityVaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
Brooklyn Law School