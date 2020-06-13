Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:16 AM

210 Apartments for rent in Leisure Village East, NJ with balcony

Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
1 Unit Available
Brick Gardens
2747 Hooper Ave, Leisure Village East, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,265
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AT BRICK GARDENS YOU'LL DISCOVER TOTALLY RENOVATED APARTMENTS with spacious floorplans that will enable you to stretch out, and at such a reasonable price, you'll have money left in your budget.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
17 Morningside Court
17 Morningside Court, Leisure Village East, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1863 sqft
Prime Location! Exceptional 3 bedroom, 2 bath Danberry model with open floor plan and 2 car garage. Walking distance to clubhouse, golf, tennis, bocce, shuffleboard, fitness center, indoor and outdoor pools.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
843 Inverness Court
843 Inverness Court, Leisure Village East, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
MOVE IN CONDITION NEW WINDOWS NEW LAMINATE FLOORING ALL NEW APPLIANCES MOVE IN READY
Results within 1 mile of Leisure Village East

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1 MARTA COURT
1 Marta Court, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1811 sqft
Lions Head South Adult Community - Expanded Hawthorne Model Located on a Large Corner Lot. New ''Wood'' Laminate Floors in the Eat in Kitchen, Family Room, Halls and Master Bedroom. Open Floor Plan.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
15 Yellowstone Drive
15 Yellowstone Drive, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Charming rental, 2 bedroom/1 bathroom Newport Model located in Holiday City Silverton. Home will feature an updated kitchen, updated flooring through out home, updated bathroom, and a beautiful patio area out back perfect for summer time bbqs.
Results within 5 miles of Leisure Village East
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Mariners Cove
372 Kettle Creek Rd, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
950 sqft
Barnegat Bay location with scenic waterfront views. Units have granite countertops and modern appliances along with fireplaces and a patio or balcony. Pets welcome; tenants have access to fitness center and dog park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
The Fairways at Bey Lea
3600 Cypress Point Dr, Toms River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,525
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1136 sqft
Welcome to The Fairways at Bey Lea The Fairways at Bey Lea is a luxury apartment community located in Toms River, New Jersey that is setting the standard for community-style living one home at a time.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
8 Units Available
Emerald Apartments
940 Presidential Blvd, Toms River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,280
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
875 sqft
Even more spectacular than the gem itself, Emerald Apartments offers you one and two bedroom garden apartment homes with everything you could want in a home. From spacious floor plans and lots of amenities to a central location convenient to Rt.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
1 Unit Available
Terrace View Apartments
539 Vaughn Ave, Toms River, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
860 sqft
Terrace View Apartments is just minutes from the Barnegat Bay, ocean beaches and the nightlife in Seaside Heights. The property is also minutes from the Ocean County Mall and local supermarkets and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 25 at 06:59pm
Contact for Availability
Dutchtown Manor
1309 A River Ave, Lakewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
950 sqft
If You are Looking for a Convenient LifestyleYou Have Found It at Dutchtown Manor Apartments.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1214 Waters Edge Drive
1214 Waters Edge Dr, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
VACANT. Upper level, spacious and bright 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo. Renovated kitchen with granite countertops, new microwave, dishwasher and double Lazy Susan. Brand NEW windows, laminate flooring and fresh paint throughout.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
1 Unit Available
699 Bay Avenue
699 Bay Avenue, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1380 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS!  CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES!  CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Dover Township, NJ is now available! It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,380sqft! Charming Curb Appeal boasting

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1806 Scarlet Oak Avenue
1806 Scarlet Oak Avenue, Toms River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,450
640 sqft
Lovely maintained 1 Bedroom ground floor unit for annual lease. Full appliance package with laundry. Spacious rooms with slider off living room that leads out to a nice patio with park-like grounds. Access to community pool and other amenities.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
2011 Waters Edge Drive
2011 Waters Edge Drive, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1025 sqft
Move right into this 2 bedroom/2 bath end unit Condo which features a new Kitchen with new cabinets, countertop & Stainless steel appliances * Enjoy your breakfast/dinner nook offset to the kitchen overlooking beautiful scenic and peaceful water

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
908 Tudor Ct
908 Tudor Drive, Toms River, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
4 Bedroom house for rent - Property Id: 287945 Spacious 4 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in a wonderful East Toms River neighborhood. Sun room, and patio for entertaining outdoors. Call today for a showing Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
450 Cape Breton Ct
450 Cape Breton Court, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1236 sqft
450 Cape Breton Ct - Property Id: 289402 Calling All Creative Minds! Ranch Home On A Cul-de-sac Of A Quaint Neighborhood In Brick Twp. 2 Bed W/Potential 3rd & 1.5 Baths. Plenty Of Space To Add Your Own Personal Touches.

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1884 Lanes Mill Rd
1884 Lanes Mill Road, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1300 sqft
Available 06/15/20 TOTALLY UPDATED RENTAL - Property Id: 289169 DON'T LOOK ANY FURTHER THIS BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED TOWNHOUSE FEATURES 2 NICE SIZE BEDROOMS 1.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
552 Kingfisher Circle
552 Kingfisher Circle, Ocean County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
3200 sqft
Fabulous summer get away -2 week rental - August 1st - 15th. Stunning home situated on the Metedeconk River with near by Mantoloking beaches. Inviting custom kitchen, DR, LR, 4 spacious BRs & 3.5 baths.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
527 Sophee Lane
527 Sophee Ln, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Beautiful Covington Village 55+ Adult Community. End unit, Caspian model. Two bedroom with 2 full baths. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, 42'' cabinets and opens up to the living room.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1405 King George Lane
1405 King George Ln, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1706 sqft
LOCATION is everything in a Condo complex. Private & Quiet in Rear. Walk to Pool. Tree Lined View Beyond Decked Courtyard while having maximum privacy off your front balcony & rear deck. Great area behind courtyard for family get-togethers.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
15 Amy Court
15 Amy Court, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1315 sqft
Not your typical condo! Beautifully updated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath with 1 car garage Townhouse in Sutton Village.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
3 Ward Drive
3 Ward Drive, Ocean County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,450
Waterfront property located in the beautiful area surrounding Barnegat Bay. A perfect vacation home for summer or all year living.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
33 Turnberry Circle
33 Turnberry Circle, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1329 sqft
Beautiful rental, hardwood floors through out, two full updated baths, large closets and plenty of room for storage in basement. Quiet community with pool access. Close to shopping and restaurants.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
13 Pumpshire Road
13 Pumpshire Road, Toms River, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
4 Bedrooms
Ask
You don't want to miss this one! Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 full bath ranch with desirable open floor plan! Gorgeous over sized kitchen w/center island, granite counters and stainless appliances.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Leisure Village East, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Leisure Village East renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

