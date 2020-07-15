All apartments in Caldwell
Caldwell, NJ
Rachel Gardens
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:18 AM

Rachel Gardens

67 Chapin Rd · (973) 355-7768
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
4th of July Special! $100 OFF First Month Rent! * Pay ONLY 50% Security Deposit and $0 Application Fee! * *New Qualified Applicants must move-in by July 15, 2020. *Other restrictions may apply
Location

67 Chapin Rd, Caldwell, NJ 07924

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Apartment 1 Bedroom-1

$1,795

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Apartment 2 Bedroom-1

$1,965

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Duplex 2 Bedroom-1

$2,045

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Corner Duplex 2 Bedroom-1

$2,095

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rachel Gardens.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
pet friendly
accepts section 8
basketball court
bbq/grill
bike storage
e-payments
online portal
playground
tennis court
volleyball court
Experience luxury style living at Rachel Gardens in Montville, NJ, rated one of the best places to live in the nation. Nestled in a serene spot adjacent to a beautiful lake, Rachel Gardens is well connected to major highways for an easy commute. Our Montville apartments and townhomes boast private entrances and upgraded finishes and are fully outfitted for your comfort. With on site amenities including a sparkling swimming pool, playground and beautifully landscaped grounds, youll love living in our garden style community in the heart of Morris County.
\n\n
Explore our 1 Bedroom and 2 Bedroom floor plan options with open layouts and spacious rooms. Our apartments offer convenient one floor living and our duplex homes feature bi-level comfort and added privacy. Choose the apartment that suits your life and make your move with peace of mind knowing our dedicated team is standing by to give you the warmest welcome home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 first applicant; $25 each additional
Deposit: $350 holding fee refundable toward first month's rent
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
rent: $50/month
restrictions: 50 pound limit, call for breed restrictions
Cats
rent: $25/month
Parking Details: Free parking: two spaces per apartment.
Storage Details: Independent storage facilities nearby

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Rachel Gardens have any available units?
Rachel Gardens offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,795 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,965. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Rachel Gardens have?
Some of Rachel Gardens's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rachel Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
Rachel Gardens is offering the following rent specials: 4th of July Special! $100 OFF First Month Rent! * Pay ONLY 50% Security Deposit and $0 Application Fee! * *New Qualified Applicants must move-in by July 15, 2020. *Other restrictions may apply
Is Rachel Gardens pet-friendly?
Yes, Rachel Gardens is pet friendly.
Does Rachel Gardens offer parking?
Yes, Rachel Gardens offers parking.
Does Rachel Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Rachel Gardens offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Rachel Gardens have a pool?
Yes, Rachel Gardens has a pool.
Does Rachel Gardens have accessible units?
Yes, Rachel Gardens has accessible units.
Does Rachel Gardens have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Rachel Gardens has units with dishwashers.
Does Rachel Gardens have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Rachel Gardens has units with air conditioning.
