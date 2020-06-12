/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:38 AM
14 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Mandan, ND
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:57am
12 Units Available
Lakewood Estates
2303 Shoal Loop SE, Mandan, ND
2 Bedrooms
$905
893 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lakewood Estates in Mandan. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 10:57am
2 Units Available
Shoal Creek
2401 40th Ave SE, Mandan, ND
2 Bedrooms
$890
977 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shoal Creek in Mandan. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1206 Sunny Rd
1206 Sunny Road Southwest, Mandan, ND
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Check out this pet friendly house with attached one-stall garage. All utilities are paid.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 10:58am
4 Units Available
601 Meadow Ridge Loop
601 Meadow Ridge Loop, Mandan, ND
2 Bedrooms
$975
1260 sqft
Are you ready for a luxurious apartment home that you can relax in? Look no further! With Studio, 1, 2, and 3 Bedroom options, Meadowridge is sure to have just what you need. Feel safe and secure in your home with controlled access at every door.
Results within 5 miles of Mandan
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 10:57am
North Hills
11 Units Available
Hawk Pointe
4201 Montreal St, Bismarck, ND
2 Bedrooms
$905
1058 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hawk Pointe in Bismarck. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 11 at 05:13pm
31 Units Available
Cottonwood Apartments
2020 S 12th St, Bismarck, ND
2 Bedrooms
$945
994 sqft
Located near the University of Mary and Kirkwood Mall. On-site courtyard, fitness center, and community room. Pet-friendly. Homes offer kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 11 at 05:11pm
7 Units Available
River Ridge Apartments
2130 S 12th St, Bismarck, ND
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1290 sqft
This charming community is near area parks and shops. Each apartment offers granite island countertops and stainless steel appliances. Fitness center, heated underground parking, pool, and grill area available. Near the parks.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
14 Units Available
Sundance
320 W LaSalle Dr, Bismarck, ND
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1071 sqft
A modern community with beautiful landscaping. Each apartment offers granite countertops, a fireplace, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, fire pit, playground and dog park. New construction. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
6 Units Available
Sierra Ridge
1060 W Turnpike Ave, Bismarck, ND
2 Bedrooms
$850
947 sqft
The Sierra Ridge Apartments in Bismarck, ND have a wide variety of spacious efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom floor plans to choose from. When amazing features meet a great location, you get the perfect place to call home.
Results within 10 miles of Mandan
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 05:29am
3 Units Available
Meadow Ridge
4325 North 19th Street, Bismarck, ND
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Meadow Ridge in Bismarck. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 11 at 05:22pm
$
9 Units Available
Legacy Heights
3841 Knudsen, Bismarck, ND
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1117 sqft
Located near Legacy High School and public parks. Studio, one-, two and three-bedroom, smoke-free apartment homes, all with central air, stainless steel appliances, open floor plans and walk-in closets. Off-street parking.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 11 at 05:20pm
$
7 Units Available
Northridge Apartment Homes
3103 East Calgary Avenue, Bismarck, ND
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1136 sqft
Located near Legacy High School and public parks. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes, all with central air, kitchen islands, walk-in pantries, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Off-street parking. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:57am
22 Units Available
Coulee Ridge
3009 NE 43rd Ave, Bismarck, ND
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
907 sqft
Coulee Ridge Apartments completed construction in the summer of 2016 making it one of Bismarck's newest and most sought after apartment communities. Our location on 43rd Ave.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
13 Units Available
Sunset Ridge
2010 Koch Drive, Bismarck, ND
2 Bedrooms
$835
880 sqft
The Sunset Ridge Apartments are located in a thriving, north Bismarck neighborhood. The spacious efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom floor plans include many features that are easy to love.
Similar Pages
Mandan 1 BedroomsMandan 2 BedroomsMandan 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMandan 3 BedroomsMandan Accessible Apartments
Mandan Apartments with BalconyMandan Apartments with GarageMandan Apartments with GymMandan Apartments with Parking