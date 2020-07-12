Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:30 PM

52 Apartments for rent in Burlington, ND with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Burlington apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
4 Units Available
Burlington Apartments
141 Valley Avenue, Burlington, ND
2 Bedrooms
$835
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Burlington Apartments in Burlington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Burlington
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
4 Units Available
Parkview Place
2031 NW 33rd St, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$905
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Parkview Place in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:54am
7 Units Available
Country Meadows
2016 NW 33rd St, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$865
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Country Meadows in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 05:57am
3 Units Available
Valley View
3200 NW 20th Ave, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$840
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Valley View in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
3 Units Available
Sunset Pointe
2200 33rd Street NW, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$915
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sunset Pointe in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated January 21 at 11:16am
94 Units Available
Prairie Heights
3414 21st Avenue Northwest, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$750
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$950
1342 sqft
Welcome to Prairie Heights Apartments in Minot where you will enjoy spacious floor plans, a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, free wifi, garage included and more! With easy access to Hwy 83 Bypass, Prairie
Results within 10 miles of Burlington
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
Colton Heights
707 6th Avenue Southwest, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$895
1036 sqft
Colton Heights - Condo Style Living. Central Location - Colton Heights offers a unique and roomy apartment layout in an off-the-beaten path central area of Minot. Located on a beautiful property with views of the valley.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
Glacial Manor
1524 12th Street Northwest, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$835
980 sqft
1530 12th Street NW Glacial Manor has Washer and Dryer In-Unit and Garage Included - Great apartments conveniently located minutes from Minot State University.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
15 Units Available
Northern Plains
505 36th Avenue Northeast, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$860
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1365 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Northern Plains in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
2 Units Available
Remington
205 27th Avenue Northwest, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$735
2 Bedrooms
$795
Remington Apartments - on Minot's North Hill - Remington Apartments are conveniently located near Minots major north/south route. Apartments feature private entry, fully equipped kitchens, and in-unit washer & dryer.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
5 Units Available
North Highlands
1250 NW 27th Ave, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$950
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new and beautiful! With high quality floor plans and amenities, North Highlands Luxury Apartments offers luxury living at its finest in Minot. With 239 residential units comprised of 206 apartment units and 33 townhomes on 15.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
3 Units Available
Skyport
2105 5th Avenue Northwest, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$625
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Skyport in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 10 at 08:21pm
10 Units Available
The Chateau
1805 2nd Ave SW, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$845
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near schools and shopping. One-, two- and three-bedroom units available, smoke-free all with central air and dishwashers. Community amenities include a BBQ grill, pool, fitness center and free laundry. Garage included in rent.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 10 at 08:24pm
23 Units Available
The Commons & Landing at Southgate
1909 31st Avenue Southwest, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$725
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1677 sqft
Located near major highways, Dakota Square Mall, and other shopping and dining venues. One-, two- and three bedroom units, all with central air, vaulted ceilings and walk-in pantries. Community facilities include a pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 10 at 08:13pm
12 Units Available
South Pointe
1201 31st Avenue Southwest, Minot, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$790
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1040 sqft
Located near Dakota Square Mall and other shopping and dining outlets. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units available, all with updated kitchens, generous closet space and central air. Heat and garage included in rent. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
2 Units Available
Northdale
2820 5th Street Northwest, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$925
1063 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Northdale in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
6 Units Available
Cedarwood MSU Apartments
1400 8th Street Northwest, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$585
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
750 sqft
Cedarwood MSU Apartments - Pet Friendly - Starting March 1st! Cedarwood MSU- located just North of the MSU campus! Cedarwood MSU is located close to MSU, and in a nice residential area.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Cedarwood North
525 22nd Avenue Northwest, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$625
750 sqft
525 22nd Avenue NW D49 Available 08/01/20 Cedarwood North Apartments - Pet Friendly with Heat Paid! - Cedarwood North apartments offer one and two bedroom apartments in a great north hill location.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
33 Units Available
The Wyatt at Northern Lights
1410 30th Avenue Northwest, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$698
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,203
1324 sqft
Welcome to The Wyatt @ Northern Lights. Here you will experience the true comforts of home along with the convenience of the services you want.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 10 at 08:18pm
6 Units Available
Plaza Apartments
3015 16th Street Southwest, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$825
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1482 sqft
Located near Dakota Square Mall and Splash Down Dakota Water Park. One-, two- and three-bedroom smoke-free units, with extra large closets, central air and dishwashers. Amenities include a fitness center, community balcony and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
2 Units Available
Summit Park
505 Park Street Southwest, Minot, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$585
620 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Summit Park in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Royal Suites
2015 8th Street Northwest, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$525
480 sqft
2015 8th St. NW 9 Available 08/10/20 Royal Suites - 2015 8th St. NW Minot on North Hill! A great price for a 1 bedroom apartment.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
7 Units Available
Paramount at the Bluffs
1500 35th Ave SE, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$675
645 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Paramount at the Bluffs in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
2 Units Available
Ramblin Villas
527 22nd Avenue Northwest, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$515
550 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ramblin Villas in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Burlington, ND

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Burlington apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

