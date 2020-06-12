/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
59 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Skippers Corner, NC
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4822 Exton Park Loop
4822 Exton Park Loop, Skippers Corner, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
4822 Exton Park Loop - 4822 Exton Park Loop (RLNE5846086)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5105 Exton Park Loop
5105 Exton Park Loop, Skippers Corner, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1305 sqft
Exton Park / Move In Ready May 8th 2020 - EXTON PARK! Ready May 8th. This 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath townhome features hardwood flooring in the kitchen and living areas and ceramic tile in the laundry room and all bathrooms.
Last updated December 19 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
5142 Exton Park Loop
5142 Exton Park Loop, Skippers Corner, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1258 sqft
TOTALLY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH TOWN-HOME AVAILABLE The brick 2 BR/2.5 BA town-home boosts of 10 ft.
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
18 Units Available
New Providence Park
4413 Cohan Cir, Northchase, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1032 sqft
Welcome to New Providence Park, where you can choose to experience a newly renovated home! Our thoughtfully detailed apartments for rent in Wilmington, NC offer bright, open layouts with high-end finishes, stainless steel appliances, brushed nickel
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Wilmington
45 Units Available
Sawmill Point
1015 Nutt Street, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1240 sqft
Located in the heart of Downtown Wilmington, Sawmill Point Apartments is a premier choice for anyone seeking a new point of view.
Last updated June 12 at 06:46am
63 Units Available
Avalon
327 Guinevere Ln, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
1025 sqft
Located off Lancelot Lane and close to Market Street and Beaumont Park. Enjoy convenient on-site amenities, including dog grooming area, dog park and guest suite. Apartments are furnished and feature an oven and extra storage.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Wilmington
14 Units Available
City Block
814 N 3rd St, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1032 sqft
Urban apartments in the Brooklyn Arts and Central Business Districts. Many community amenities, including a fitness studio, cyber cafe, and resident grilling station. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the large kitchens.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
19 Units Available
Hawthorne at Murrayville
5418 Sirius Dr, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1149 sqft
Hawthorne at Murrayville is one of the most luxurious apartment communities in Wilmington, NC perfectly located off College Road and I-40 near many shopping and dining venues.
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
12 Units Available
Briarcliff Villas
2505 Briarcliff Cir, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
798 sqft
Perfectly blending modern design with a relaxed atmosphere, every aspect of Briarcliff makes you appreciate the serenity of your home.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
5 Units Available
Hawthorne Centre North
5208 Ringo Dr, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
900 sqft
Hawthorne Centre North is located in the heart of Wilmington, NC offering convenience with everything you need to enhance your lifestyle. Choose from our unique loft-style 1 bedroom or spacious 2 bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Wilmington
259 Units Available
Flats on Front
1045 North Front Street, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1290 sqft
Discover a place where fast-paced metropolitan city life meets a coastal, laid-back lifestyle in downtown Wilmington, NC. Flats on Front brings an experience that is as cool and fresh as the North Carolina coast.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
1 Unit Available
721 Melba ct
721 Melba Court, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
condo in wilinington NC - Property Id: 261286 cute fully furnished condo less than 2 miles from UNCW. available immediately for month to month lease. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
1 Unit Available
4623 McClelland Drive 103
4623 Mcclelland Drive, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$965
1100 sqft
4623 McClelland Drive K103 - Two bedroom, Two bath first floor condo located in Holton Place. This condo has an open floor plan with a great size dining and living room.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
1 Unit Available
4523 Sagedale Drive Unit 302
4523 Sagedale Drive, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1189 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in Cornerstone - Owner is offering $200 off first month's rent if you sign a year lease.
Last updated June 12 at 12:07pm
Beaumont, Brookwood, Forest Hills & Mercer Place
51 Units Available
Reserve at Forest Hills
361 Darlington Ave, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1073 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedrooms near downtown Wilmington, NC, and UNCW campus. Pet-friendly, furnished homes feature ceiling fans, extra storage, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Enjoy pool, gym, volleyball court, media room and parking.
Last updated June 12 at 06:30am
Hanover Heights
9 Units Available
The Shipyard of Wilmington
719 Galley Ln, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1201 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Shipyard of Wilmington in Wilmington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
Hanover Heights
11 Units Available
Bellingham Park
1522 Cadfel Ct, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,238
1098 sqft
In-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and dishwasher. Residents enjoy communal bike storage, car wash area, parking and pool. Located near parks, dining and entertainment options.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
36 Units Available
Indy West Apartments
3960 Independence Boulevard, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
1319 sqft
Enjoy elevated, coastal-inspired living every day at Indy West. Our vibrant community, luxurious amenities, and sublime location were designed with you in mind. This is what coming home feels like.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
21 Units Available
Cape Harbor
7113 Cape Harbor Dr, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
695 sqft
Ogden Park and the Harris Teeter shopping center are both within walking distance of this community. At home, residents have access to a dog park and 24-hour fitness center. Units have private patios and fireplaces.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
40 Units Available
Clear Run by Arium
5300 New Centre Dr, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1025 sqft
Clear Run Apartments invites you to check out the hottest apartment living in Wilmington, North Carolina! Conveniently located less than a mile from UNC-W campus, near the intersection of College Road and Market Street, Clear Run enjoys a prime
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Winter Park & Piney Woods
35 Units Available
Mill Creek
414 Mill Creek Ct, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
941 sqft
A hammock garden, garage parking, and 24-hour fitness center are some of this community's amenities. The apartment homes are recently renovated and feature track lighting and large closets. University Centre and UNC Wilmington are nearby.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
14 Units Available
Hawthorne at Leland
436 Hawthorne Loop Road, Leland, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1146 sqft
A newly revamped community just 10 minutes from downtown Wilmington. Smoke-free units feature granite counters, private patios and hardwood floors. Community amenities include a golf room and bike storage.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
20 Units Available
Stephens Pointe
8651 Stephens Church Rd, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1100 sqft
Stephens Pointe, BRAND NEW luxury apartment homes in Wilmington, NC, offers the perfect combination of upscale living with every day modern convenience while still enjoying rural living.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
29 Units Available
Brunswick Point
1001 Hunterstone Dr, Leland, NC
2 Bedrooms
$980
889 sqft
Comfortable living is all yours at Brunswick Point. Just six short miles outside of Wilmington, NC—named “Best Riverfront City in America” by USA today in 2014—you’ll find a beautiful community brimming with stunning features and fabulous amenities.
