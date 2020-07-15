/
furnished apartments
12 Furnished Apartments for rent in Myrtle Grove, NC
1 Unit Available
535 Seaview Road
535 Seaview Road East, Myrtle Grove, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2400 sqft
535 Seaview Road Available 07/24/20 Private Waterfront Home for Rent- Fully Furnished - Private Water front house on the Intracoastal waterway 2 miles from Carolina Beach.
Results within 10 miles of Myrtle Grove
13 Units Available
Mayfaire
The Reserve at Mayfaire
1411 Parkview Cir, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,256
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,522
1721 sqft
The Reserve at Mayfaire was designed for those who aspire to be at the height of living.
33 Units Available
Beaumont, Brookwood, Forest Hills & Mercer Place
Reserve at Forest Hills
361 Darlington Ave, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,037
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,117
1375 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedrooms near downtown Wilmington, NC, and UNCW campus. Pet-friendly, furnished homes feature ceiling fans, extra storage, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Enjoy pool, gym, volleyball court, media room and parking.
243 Units Available
Downtown Wilmington
Flats on Front
1045 North Front Street, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,250
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1290 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,355
1611 sqft
Discover a place where fast-paced metropolitan city life meets a coastal, laid-back lifestyle in downtown Wilmington, NC. Flats on Front brings an experience that is as cool and fresh as the North Carolina coast.
37 Units Available
Avalon
327 Guinevere Ln, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,039
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1279 sqft
Located off Lancelot Lane and close to Market Street and Beaumont Park. Enjoy convenient on-site amenities, including dog grooming area, dog park and guest suite. Apartments are furnished and feature an oven and extra storage.
29 Units Available
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
Abbotts Run
511 Cobblestone Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$869
495 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1276 sqft
Abbotts Run Apartments is located in the heart of Wilmington, NC! You will find yourself at the center of it all, located just minutes away from downtown Wilmington, Wrightsville Beach, the University of North Carolina Wilmington and Cape Fear
13 Units Available
Hawthorne at Murrayville
5418 Sirius Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1333 sqft
Hawthorne at Murrayville is one of the most luxurious apartment communities in Wilmington, NC perfectly located off College Road and I-40 near many shopping and dining venues.
1 Unit Available
Windemere
6043 INLAND GREENS DRIVE
6043 Inland Greens Drive, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1400 sqft
Furnished - Inland Greens - FURNISHED - Inland Greens unit conveniently located off Cardinal Drive, close to Wrightsville Beach. Community pool and tennis courts. Open plan home, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Wilmington
112 - G Market St
112 Market St, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,050
357 sqft
Furnished 1bed, 1 bath Apt - Downtown - Long or Short Term Lease Available! - Beautifully renovated 1 bed (full) , 1 bath, furnished condo unit in Downtown Wilmington's desirable Historic District.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Wilmington
106 N. Water St
106 South Water Street, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,099
501 sqft
This home has it all! This location is perfect for the downtown lover. Just a few short blocks to all that Historic Downtown Wilmington, and the River Walk have to offer. Also walk to PPD in 3 minutes.
1 Unit Available
Azalea Trace, Barclay Hills, Hunting Ridge & McClelland Estates
4500 Crawdad Court - 4500 Crawdad
4500 Crawldad Court, Wilmington, NC
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1342 sqft
Fully Furnished Rental Available April 1st- 30, 60, 90, 120 Day or More Lease Available Until October 31st UTILITIES INCLUDED - *Lease options: 30 days, 60 days, 90 days, 120 days or more if needed.
1 Unit Available
Wrightsville Beach
1307 N Lumina Ave
1307 North Lumina Avenue, Wrightsville Beach, NC
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2861 sqft
1307 N Lumina Ave Available 08/01/20 Wrightsville Beach 4BD/3BA Home .NO STUDENTS OR CO-SIGNERS - Wrightsville Beach 4BD/3BA FURNISHED Home. Enjoy this beautifully decorated home located on Lumina Ave.
