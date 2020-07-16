47 Apartments for rent in Myrtle Grove, NC with gyms

Apartment List
Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
3 Units Available
The Townhomes at Beau Rivage
100 Beau Rivage Drive, Myrtle Grove, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
996 sqft
Welcome to The Townhomes at Beau Rivage - a breezy and convenient neighborhood in coastal Wilmington, NC.
Results within 1 mile of Myrtle Grove
Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
7 Units Available
Beau Rivage Plantation
Willow Glen
6110 Riverwoods Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$932
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,021
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1185 sqft
Superb location enhanced with lavishness and convenience unlike anywhere else in Wilmington.
Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
8 Units Available
Tesla Park
4510 Tesla Park Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$885
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
934 sqft
Welcome to Tesla Park! Situated in a quaint environment, this location boasts close proximity to dining, a wide variety of local shopping, and an abundance of entertainment nearby.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
4405 Jay Bird #204
4405 Jay Bird Circle, New Hanover County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1075 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo at The Gardens. - Great location! 2 bedrooms, 2 full bath condo with split bedroom floor plan. Open Living room, Kitchen with Dining area, large Master Bedroom with walk-in closet.
Results within 5 miles of Myrtle Grove
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
19 Units Available
Lincoln Forest
One Midtown
2945 Midtown Way, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,155
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1380 sqft
One Midtown embodies the best Wilmington has to offer. With plantation-style architecture and craftsman-style details, the property pays homage to the grand, natural beauty of the area and celebrates Southern elegance at its finest.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
29 Units Available
St. Andrews Reserve
814 Saint Andrews Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$748
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1422 sqft
Close to Cape Fear River. Upscale apartments with adjustable track lighting, multiple closets and private balconies or patios with storage. Yoga studio, sand volleyball court, fitness center and two swimming pools on the premises.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
21 Units Available
Winter Park & Piney Woods
Mill Creek
414 Mill Creek Ct, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$985
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
941 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
857 sqft
A hammock garden, garage parking, and 24-hour fitness center are some of this community's amenities. The apartment homes are recently renovated and feature track lighting and large closets. University Centre and UNC Wilmington are nearby.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
34 Units Available
Winter Park & Piney Woods
Quad
734 N Macmillan Ave, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$825
495 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
681 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
990 sqft
Barely 10 minutes away from downtown Wilmington, bordering UNC-W campus. Air-conditioned homes with private patios and modern kitchens. Residents have access to a fitness center and a sparkling pool, among other amenities.
Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
114 Units Available
Woodlands Landing
3215 Midvale Drive, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,150
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1296 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1667 sqft
NOW OPEN! We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
24 Units Available
Crosswinds
1108 St. Andrews Drive, Salisbury, NC
1 Bedroom
$830
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
837 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1306 sqft
An indoor heated pool, clothes care center, and lavish green space at this community appeal to potential residents. The upscale apartments include private patios and recently renovated kitchens. Halyburton Park and Fulton Station are nearby.
Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
10 Units Available
Braxton Place
4191 Hearthside Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$939
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
878 sqft
Braxton Place welcomes you to a community full of comfort, charm, and style! Conveniently located in the heart of Wilmington, our residents enjoy all the simple pleasures the area has to offer.
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
35 Units Available
Indy West Apartments
3960 Independence Boulevard, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,207
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1579 sqft
Enjoy elevated, coastal-inspired living every day at Indy West. Our vibrant community, luxurious amenities, and sublime location were designed with you in mind. This is what coming home feels like.
Last updated July 16 at 12:05 AM
10 Units Available
Hanover Heights
The Shipyard of Wilmington
719 Galley Ln, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,095
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1380 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Shipyard of Wilmington in Wilmington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
20 Units Available
Winter Park & Piney Woods
Forest Hills
505 Alpine Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$920
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
949 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1383 sqft
Only minutes from Cape Fear Country Club, Independence Mall, and the Hanover Center, this community offers a pool, sundeck, and 24-hour fitness center. The units have updated appliances, washer/dryer hookups, and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
6 Units Available
Devon Park
34 North
603 Plum Nearly Ln, Wilmington, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$806
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
995 sqft
Just minutes from UNCW. Recently renovated apartments featuring lots of storage, updated appliances, and a patio or balcony. Top-notch landscaping, a pool, tennis court and volleyball court, and am on-site business center.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
26 Units Available
Pine Valley West
Element Barclay
1605 Barclay Point Blvd, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,155
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1659 sqft
Luxury units adjacent to The Pointe at Barclay. The complex has a resort-style saltwater pool, a clubhouse and a dog park. Apartments have unique floor plans with ample storage space.
Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
6 Units Available
Echo Farms
Arbor Trace
2440 Salinger Court, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$974
667 sqft
Proximity to Echo Farms Golf & Country Club, Cameron Art Museum, Carolina Beach. New community. Pool, gym, coffee bar, dog park, and dog washing station. Stainless steel appliances, designer countertops, hardwood floors, scenic views.
Last updated July 16 at 12:02 AM
8 Units Available
Hanover Heights
Bellingham Park
1522 Cadfel Ct, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,111
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,451
1283 sqft
In-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and dishwasher. Residents enjoy communal bike storage, car wash area, parking and pool. Located near parks, dining and entertainment options.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
11 Units Available
Belle Meade Apartment Homes
1109 Matteo Dr #108, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,022
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,454
1358 sqft
Belle Meade Apartment Homes is the true definition of a boutique community that offers southern charm with sophisticated elegance and custom design features. Our homes are perfectly located beside Belle Meade Plantation in Wilmington, NC.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
13 Units Available
Pine Valley West
The Preserve at Pine Valley
3314 Wickslow Rd, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$880
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1220 sqft
CLICK HERE - Take a Virtual Tour of our Model Looking for convenience? Then look no further than The Preserve at Pine Valley Apartments in Wilmington, NC.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
3 Units Available
Morningside
Osprey Landing
800 Walden Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$879
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,039
1205 sqft
Near Greenfield Lake. Well-appointed apartments and townhome-style homes in landscaped community with large dog park, resort-style swimming pool with hammock garden and 24-hour fitness center with free weights.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
6 Units Available
Pine Valley West
Barclay Place
2545 Croquet Drive, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,215
974 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1351 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1566 sqft
Offering townhomes, garden homes, and cottages, this complex provides nine-foot ceilings, garden nooks, monitored intrusion alarm systems, and walking distance to local trails and putting greens.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
4426 Old Towne Street
4426 Old Towne Street, Wilmington, NC
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
3451 sqft
4426 Old Towne Street Available 06/01/20 4426 Old Towne Street in River Lights - Beautiful 5 bedroom/4 bath coastal craftsman home in waterfront community of RiverLights.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Carolina Beach
1518 S. Lake Park Blvd Unit 4D
1518 South Lake Park Boulevard, Carolina Beach, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1223 sqft
1518 S. Lake Park Blvd - S1518.4D-AR Unit 4D Available 06/10/20 3 bedroom, 3 1/2 bathroom condo with Ocean Views in Carolina Beach - Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom with ocean views located in Casa Del Playa on Carolina Beach.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in Myrtle Grove, NC

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Myrtle Grove renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

